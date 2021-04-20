The Rosary

The Joyful Mysteries
(recited Monday and Saturday)
The Annunciation
The Visitation
The Nativity
The Presentation
The Finding in the Temple
The Mysteries of Light
(recited Thursday)
The Baptism of Jesus
The Wedding Feast of Cana
The Proclamation of the Kingdom, with the call to Conversion
The Transfiguration
The Institution of the Eucharist
The Sorrowful Mysteries
(recited Tuesday and Friday)
The Agony in the Garden
The Scourging at the Pillar
The Crowning with Thorns
The Carrying of the Cross
The Crucifixion
The Glorious Mysteries
(recited Wednesday and Sunday)
The Resurrection
The Ascension
The Descent of the Holy Spirit
The Assumption
The Coronation of Mary Queen of Heaven and Earth