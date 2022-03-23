Brendy Rivas sings with the choir during a Spanish-language Mass Oct. 14 at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Hempstead, N.Y. The parish ministers to one of the largest communities of Salvadoran immigrants in the U.S. and was celebrating the canonization of Salvadoran St. Óscar Romero and six other new saints canonized at the Vatican. The hymn "Amazing Grace" reminds me that because of Jesus' loving sacrifice that we will celebrate at the end of this Lenten season, I am a beloved child of God -- sins and all. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)