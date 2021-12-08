ORLANDO | In reflection of celebrating of five centuries of Christianity in the Philippines, a Filipino priest and professor described his homeland as a fertile grounds for the vocations to the priesthood and religious life.
“The Filipino priestly identity is that of the diaspora – going out,” said Father Andrew Recepcion, a priest of the Archdiocese of Caceres in Naga City, Bicol region, Philippines, and spiritual director of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, where he also received his licentiate in missiology. “The Philippines is not just a receiving, but is also a sending church. Filipino priests and religious are a gift to the universal church.”
Father Recepcion offered those words in his presentation “Filipino Priests as Missionaries” at a regional conference held in Aruba Nov. 16-18, 2021. A group of 18 Filipino priests gathered in Caribbean country to mark the 500th year of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines. Father Juanito Figura, parochial vicar of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park, was one of the 18 who attended the conference and offered a report on the speakers for the Florida Catholic.
According to Father Figura, the conference was initiated by the Filipino Ministry of the Diocese of Orlando after the cancellation of the fourth general assembly of the National Association of Filipino Priests in the USA (NAFP) that was originally scheduled to be held in in New Jersey in November 2020. The COVID pandemic caused that assembly to be postponed until 2023.
regional gathering offered the theme “Gifted to Give,” and included three talks on that theme, which were prerecorded and followed by discussions and recommendations.
Father Recepcion attributed the Philippines “fertile ground” for clergy and religious life to the “religiosity of Filipino families.” He offered a worldwide survey that stated the Philippines ranks second to India in the number of priests working outside their country; Nigeria comes third. The priest quoted Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Sacred Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples who said: “As of 2021, some 800 Filipino priests are serving in the U.S. parishes, hospital ministry and military chaplaincies. Most of these had their seminary formation in the Philippines.”
Paulist Father Ricky Manalo, a liturgical composer who received the 2018 Pastoral Musician of the Year Award by the National Association of Pastoral Musicians, spoke about the Filipino presence in American society in his presentation, “Treasured Presence: The Challenges, Gifts and Contribution of Filipino-American Priests.”
“It is very clear in his talk that having been raised in a religious family, his experiences of Filipino religious and cultural values in modern American environment has greatly influenced his priestly life and ministry,” Father Figura said of the presentation.
Jesuit Father Antonio de Castro is a Filipino church historian and associate professor of church history and systematic theology at the Loyola House of Studies at Manila University. He surveyed the growth of the Christian faith in the Philippines in his presentation, “From a Spanish Colonial Mission to a Filipino Post-Colonial Church.” Explorer Ferdinand Magellan arrived in the country March 16, 1521, to colonize the archipelago for King Philip of Spain. Although a Mass celebrated an Easter Sunday that year and some baptisms were administered, systematic evangelization did not take place mainly because the explorer was killed by local chieftain Lapu-lapu in a hand-to-hand fight.
The second wave of the Spanish expedition reached the islands in 1565, led by Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, this time with Augustinian and Dominican missionaries. From that point onwards, history books described how Spanish colonization and Christian evangelization were simultaneously taking place, and how the early Filipinos were reacting to those two incursions. The Second Plenary Council of the Philippines in 1991 succinctly summarized that part of history thus: “The Spaniards came to our shores with the sword and the Cross; we fought against the sword, but we embraced the Cross.”
Bishop Luis Antonio Secco of the Diocese of Willemstad in Curacao offered a presentation on the final day of the conference. His diocese encompasses the territory of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Caribbean, including the countries of Aruba, Curaçao and Saint Maarten, and the islands of Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, where the total population is 75 to 80% Catholic.
He explained that Catholicism arrived to the islands with Dutch missionaries, and later with priests of the Society of Divine Word. There are currently four Filipino priests serving the Diocese of Willemstad, and the bishop reminded the priests present that “in the mission and ministry of the church, no priest is a foreigner. We serve where awe are called or sent.”
