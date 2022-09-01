Bishop Frank J. Dewane

Editor’s note: The following is a statement from Bishop Frank J. Dewane on the significance of Labor Day:

On this Labor Day, recall that Jesus teaches, in word and deed, that we should appreciate work. After all, Jesus Himself, having “become like us in all things, devoted most of the years of his life on earth to manual work at the carpenter’s bench.” (John Paul II, Laborem Exercens)

