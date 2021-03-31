Christ is Risen!
Alleluia! Alleluia!
I wish to extend my Easter Greetings, and rejoice with you in the joy of the Resurrection. I pray that the Easter “Alleluia”, which echoes forth from the Church, will refresh the hearts of all the Faithful.
This Easter Season also brings us the hope that the worst of the Pandemic is somehow behind us and that we are drawing close to the time when our Parish Churches can once again resound with the voices of all the Faithful. Throughout history, God has miraculously provided: new vaccines promise protection from the virus and new therapeutics are beginning to thwart the worst effects of the Coronavirus. In the near future, it is my prayer that we will be able to embrace the full practice of our faith once again together and without fear.
Let us rejoice fully in the Praise of God this Easter. Through the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, we have been made new in the waters of Baptism and become co-heirs to life-eternal. Christ did not forget us during these difficult days but has been with us! He has strengthened the weak, comforted the dying, and inspired health care workers, scientists, grocery store workers, clergy and others who provide essential services, to help them persevere. Learning from Christ’s compassion has also lead us to protect and care for the lonely, elderly, sick and vulnerable of our brothers and sisters.
Easter is a time for us to be courageous witnesses to your Faith. Our family, friends, and neighbors need to hear the joyful message of Easter — Jesus Christ is Lord, and we have life in His name! May our hearts be opened to the need for something greater than ourselves. In this time when all things seem virtual, people are hungry for what is real, Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today, and forever. Be witnesses of Christ this Easter Season.
Know of my prayer for each of you and your family. I kindly ask the same of you. Let the light of the Risen Christ, symbolized by the Paschal Candle which shines in our churches during the Easter season, shatter any darkness you are experiencing. Allow the joyful Alleluia to refresh your faith, hope, and love. Have a Happy and Blessed Easter.
+Bishop Frank J. Dewane
¡Cristo ha resucitado! ¡Aleluya! ¡Aleluya!
Deseo extender mis saludos pascuales y regocijarme con ustedes en la alegría de la Resurrección. Ruego que el “Aleluya” de la Pascua, que resuena en la Iglesia, refresque el corazón de todos los fieles.
Esta Semana Santa también nos trae la esperanza de que lo peor de la pandemia está, de alguna manera, detrás de nosotros y que estamos acercándonos al momento en el en que nuestras Iglesias parroquiales pueda volver a resonar las voces de todos los fieles. A lo largo de la historia, Dios en su Divina Providencia siempre nos ha asistido: nuevas vacunas prometen protección contra el virus y nuevas terapias están empezando a frustrar los peores efectos del Coronavirus. Es mi deseo que, en un futuro próximo, podamos ser capaces de abrazar la práctica plena de nuestra fe una vez más juntos y sin temor.
Regocijémonos plenamente en la alabanza de Dios en esta Pascua. A través de la Pasión, Muerte y Resurrección de Jesucristo, hemos sido hechos nuevos en las aguas del Bautismo y nos hemos convertido en co-herederos de la vida eterna. ¡Cristo no nos olvidó durante estos días difíciles, siempre ha estado con nosotros! Ha fortalecido a los débiles, consolado a los moribundos e inspirado a los trabajadores de la salud, científicos, trabajadores de supermercados, clérigos y otros que proporcionan servicios esenciales, para ayudarlos a perseverar. Aprender de la compasión de Cristo también nos ha llevado a proteger y cuidar a los ancianos solitarios, enfermos y vulnerables de nuestros hermanos y hermanas.
La Pascua es un momento para que seamos testigos valientes de nuestra fe. Nuestra familia, amigos y vecinos necesitan escuchar el mensaje gozoso de la Pascua — ¡Jesucristo es Señor y tenemos vida en su nombre! Que nuestros corazones se abran a la necesidad de algo más grande que nosotros mismos. En este tiempo, cuando todas las cosas parecen virtuales, la gente tiene hambre de lo que es real, Jesucristo, lo mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre. Seamos testigos de Cristo este tiempo de Pascua.
Cuenten con mi oración por cada uno de ustedes y sus familias. Amablemente les pido lo mismo. Que la luz del Cristo resucitado, simbolizada por el Cirio Pascual que brilla en nuestras iglesias durante la Pascua, rompa cualquier oscuridad que estén experimentando. Dejen que el alegre Aleluya refresque su fe, esperanza y caridad. Que tengan una feliz y bendita Pascua.
Jezikri leve,
Alelouya, Alelouya!
Mwen voye salitasyon fèt Pak la banou e mwen pataje kè kontan nou nan rezireksyon an. Mwen priye pou eko Alelouya Pak la reveye kè tout fidèl yo.
Sezon Pak la pote tou lespwa move pandemi sila pral fè wout li e na retounen nan tan nòmal pou pawas nou yo reviv nan vwa tout fidèl yo. Nan tan pase yo Bondye te fè mirak. Nouvo vaksen yo pwomèt pwoteksyon pou kwape viris la e nouvo tretman yo kòmanse bese firè Kowonaviris la. Nan yon tan ki pa twò lwen na ka pratike la fwa nou ansanm menm jan sa te ye anvan san kè sote.Mwen priye pou sa.
Ann fè kè nou kontan nan louwe Bondye nou an pou fèt Pak sila.Granmèsi soufrans,lanmò ak leve byen vivan Jezikri nou vi-n tou nèf nan dlo batèm e nou vi-n tounen eritye an aprè nan lavi ki pap janm fini an. Kris la pa te bliye nou pandan jou difisil yo men li te toujou avè nou. Li bay fòs a sa ki fèb yo, li refè sak te prèt pou mouri yo,li enspire travayè sante yo,syantis yo,moun kap fe komès yo,manb klèje yo ak tout lòt ki bay sèvis yo,li ede yo pèsevere. Kè sansib Kris la se te toujou yon egzanp pou nou pwoteje e pran swen frè ak sè nou yo ki fi-n vye granmoun kap viv pou kont yo ki malad e ki vilnerab.
Pak se tan pou nou bay temwayaj lafwa.Fanmi yo,zanmi ak vwazen nou yo bezwen tande yon mesaj Pak ki pote kè kontan. — Jezikri se Granmèt,e nou gen lavi nan non li.Se pou kè nou rete louvri pi laj sou bezwen lòt yo nan plas bewen pa nou. Nan tan sila kote tout bagay ap fèt sou laparans, pèp la grangou sa ki reyèl, Jezikri, se menm yè, Jodi-a e pou tout tan. An nou temwaye sa nan sezon Pak la.
Konnen map priye pou nou chak ak pou fanmi nou.Fè menm jan an pou mwen tou.
Se pou limyè Jezikri ki leve byen vivan jan sa ye nan chandèl fèt Pak la ki briye nan legliz nou yo pandan sezon Pak la, kouri dèyè fè nwa ki antre nan lavi nou. Kite Alelouya kè kontan sa rafrechi lafwa lesperans ak lanmou nou.
Pase yon bon fèt Pak nan kè kontan.