ROYAL PALM BEACH | “The faith means a lot to me. It’s my whole life. That’s my love,” said Winkie LeFils, a speaker at the conference, summing up the overall message of the day.
“(The conference) is a time when women can share their faith with other women and although we have the same faith, we all walk different journeys,” said Rosi Schuhmacher, another speaker that day.
On March 26, 2022, Our Lady Queen of the Apostles in Royal Palm Beach held the 11th annual Catholic Women of Faith, Women of Action Conference. The Florida Catholic interviewed two of the conference’s speakers: Winkie LeFils and Rosi Schumacher.
Both women discussed how their Catholic faith has helped them through difficult times, the importance of family and friends, and how their relationship with other Catholic women is strengthened because of their faith.
Several vendors were set up in the church’s courtyard, selling religious paintings and figurines. This is the first Women of Faith conference held in the Diocese of Palm Beach since the pandemic began two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.