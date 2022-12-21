FAITH-ALIVE-45-2

A Nativity scene is displayed on Christmas in St. Mary's Church in Cork City, Ireland. "The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us," the Gospel of John says. (CNS photo/Cillian Kelly)

Are you looking for the Lord this Christmas? Then consider casting your gaze closer to home than you might at first feel inclined to do, the Gospel of John seems to suggest in the immensely thought-provoking and highly familiar Gospel reading heard this Christmas Day during Masses in Catholic churches.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God,” the reading commences. Then, revealing why it is heard on Christmas, it proclaims:

