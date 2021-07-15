This July, the Florida Catholic is embarking on a video series that explores different spirituality centers and architecture of local Catholic institutions and churches. The first installment highlights Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat and Spirituality Center in Venice. To view this video or others, visit the Florida Catholic at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY3rUZiq2M--XtiJbQ3XUVw or https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/multimedia/videos. Look for future videos and promos in future editions.
VENICE | Any Catholic booking a stay at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat and Spirituality Center in Sarasota will enjoy the vivid waterfront aesthetics of the beautiful landscape consisting of holy shrines and monuments, a rosary walk, several retreat buildings, a quiet chapel, and much more.
Oblate Father Mark Yavarone is a New Jersey native who serves as the center’s director of spirituality. Taking a few minutes from his always-busy schedule, he spoke with the Florida Catholic about the center’s goal to advertise to retreatants, and how believing in God by combining faith and science isn’t that difficult.
“The people who come here really love it,” Father Yavarone said. “They really find the peace that only Jesus can give. My hope, my dream would be that more and more people know about it…the goal would be to have every person in the diocese to know about this place.”
Retreats for one day are common. “We have quite a few groups that come just for the day. We also have groups that stay for the week.” For those who come alone, they offer a “one on one, where the priest meets with the person each day for one-day, three-day, five-day, eight-day.” For two times each day, they offer “30-days, which is the full spiritual exercises.”
St. Joseph’s Chapel, open to retreat members 24/7, seats 150 people. At its entrance, a statue of St. Joseph the Worker, greets its worshippers. Overlooking the Myakka River, the property has various prayer decks, and of the several monuments to enjoy, the bell tower with its large cross on its roof, rests near the chapel. The Rosary Walk, beginning with a statue of Mary, provides a moment for self-reflection as member say their rosary prayers along the red and black stones of the trail. But perhaps the main attraction is the Shrine to Our Lady of Perpetual Help. A fairly new piece to the property, the marble piece of Mary and baby Jesus stand within a heavy limestone background, centered by Italian cypress trees at its sides and a peaceful waterfall.
Another interesting element of the retreat center was Father Yavarone’s background. Along with studying theology and ministry, Father Yavarone studied the sciences. The way he so eloquently described his ability to merge faith and science into one cohesive potion of truth and understanding will provide others with either a renewed faith or with a greater foundation.
“My bachelor’s was in chemistry and my doctorate was in cell biology,” Father Yavarone noted. “The research I did was on the development of the embryonic heart. A honest scientist sees that scientific study and religious belief are very compatible,” noting the Big Bang theory as his example.
“There were a lot of people who always believed that the universe was just always existed and always would exist,” he said. “So, in the twentieth century we find out that our universe has a beginning. It’s about 14 billion years old. It started with an initial expansion. And that’s very compatible with the universe having a beginner, somebody who begins it.”
To visit Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat and Spirituality Center, go to https://www.olph-retreat.org/ or call 941-486-0233.
