A student writes an icon at the Bethlehem Icon Centre in Bethlehem, West Bank. "Christmastime at the center before the pandemic was full of people and tourists, we used to have groups coming to visit the center and support it in many ways. Also many international students joined our icon painting courses and teachers from abroad came to share their expertise and help the students," said Muna Bandi Khader, director of the center. (CNS photo/courtesy Muna Bandi Khader)