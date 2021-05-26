At top, Seniors Allyana T. and Marcus L. bring up the offertory gifts during the Bishop Moore Catholic High School Baccalaureate Mass with Bishop John Noonan May 16. Allyana is the recipient of the Lumen Christi Award, sharing the light of Christ with the world. Valedictorian Marcus is also a recipient of the award, while leading and developing this year's Senior Olympics alongside other seniors and juniors—a new Bishop Moore tradition. (MIKO JIMENEZ)

At center, Trinity Catholic High Schools students sing an Irish Blessing at the Baccalaureate Mass. (LIZ COOK)

At bottom, Yolanda A., a student from the Dominican Republic, center, is flanked by her host family — Ann and Scott Collins — and Bishop John Noonan, far left, Ursuline Sister Bernie McKay, Mission Office director, second from right, Henry Fortier, superintendent of schools, and Nick Regina, president of Melbourne Central Catholic, during the Baccalaureate Mass at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera. Yolanda earned a scholarship to attend Melbourne Central Catholic as part of the Diocese of Orlando Mission Program. (PAMELA STIMPSON | FC)