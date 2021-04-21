At left, Father Frank Smith displays the Amen Award he received during the Commissioned Lay Ecclesial Ministry Mass at St. James Cathedral in Orlando in 2012. (VALETA ORLANDO | FC) At center, Franciscan Sister Mary Joan Millecan, who is marking 65 years of ministry this July, stands in her office in Boynton Beach. At far right, Father Raymond Auger, 92, is among the retired diocesan priests who continue to serve. (LINDA REEVES | FC)