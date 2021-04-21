MELBOURNE | Traditionally, in the spring, people everywhere honor priests and religious marking significant anniversaries in the priesthood and religious life.
But paying tribute can be a yearround act of thanks to those who have answered God’s call and are living lives of humble service.
90 YEARS YOUNG
Father Frank Smith of the Diocese of Orlando is a shining example of commitment and service and well deserving of praise and a thank you all year round. Father Smith, who has devoted his entire life to the service of others turned 90 March 22, 2021.
Roxanne Mintern is Father Smith’s great niece. “He is receiving tons of birthday cards,” Mintern said. “A lot of the people from the parishes he served are remembering him.”
The cards take on a special meaning for Father Smith with his big milestone birthday, but also because last year, he entered Hibiscus Court in Melbourne, a senior assisted living facility.
The residence has been on lockdown during the pandemic to safeguard the residents. Guests are not allowed to visit. The cards are connecting him to parishioners, friends and loved ones in a special way.
“He has lived a simple life and served many of the parishes in the Diocese of Orlando,” Mintern said. “People love him.”
Ordained in Louvain, Belgium, for service in Florida, Father Smith is marking 57 years in the priesthood. A native of Philadelphia and military veteran, Father Smith answered the call and enter the seminary when he was 28 years old. He was ordained with 24 other men, and his priestly journey began.
Today, he is well known throughout Central Florida. He began his ministry in the Diocese of St. Augustine, which included Orlando at that time. He served at St. Martha in Sarasota and then taught history and English at Bishop Barry High School in St. Petersburg from 1965 to 1966. From there he was assigned to Blessed Trinity in Ocala, where he spent 10 years and started a mission parish in Ocala National Forest. He worked for two years in the Orlando Diocese diaconate program. From there he worked the next several years, serving at Good Shepherd in Orlando, Epiphany in Port Orange, and Ascension in Melbourne.
At Epiphany, he spearheaded church renovations, and at Ascension he built a school. He saw a need for seniors and built two housing complexes. One is in Melbourne and the other is in Port Orange for older citizens on fixed incomes.
Father Smith retired in 2001, but he didn’t slow down. He lived on his own and continued to serve at St. Margaret Mary in Winter Park as a part-time associate. He also filled in at other parishes when needed.
“He retired 15 years ago when he was 75,” said Deacon Michael Mintern, Roxanne’s father who serves St. Joseph Parish in Palm Bay. “He filled in constantly at parishes. He worked until shortly before he fell about six months ago and went into the living facility.”
Roxanne is also Father Smith’s compassionate caregiver and has been allowed to visit Father Smith throughout the pandemic. “He truly devoted his whole life to the priesthood and to building the city of God,” she said. “He loves being a priest.”
On his 50th priestly anniversary, Father Smith talked to the Florida Catholic about his life and choice of vocations.
“I love Christ and the Church. I wouldn’t change being a priest,” Father Smith said. “It’s a great life and I’d do it all over again.”
HER CARING SPIRIT NEVER RETIRES
Franciscan Sister Mary Joan Millecan, who is marking 65 years of ministry this July, is a wonderful example of those men and women in retirement years, who continue to carry out their calling.
This youthful golden girl turns 86 this summer and also marks a 20 year milestone ministering at St. Mark Parish in Boynton Beach where she serves as pastoral associate.
“She is amazing,” said Carmel Roche, a St. Mark parishioner and volunteer. “How does she do all that she does at her age? How does she keep going?”
The Florida Catholic visited Sister Millecan in March. It was late afternoon, and she was busy in her office dashing from one desk to another organizing training materials for her bereavement ministry volunteers, putting finishing touches on some gift bags and designing and printing Easter cards to distribute as part of her outreach program.
The phone rang. She dropped everything.
“It is one of my homebound,” she said excusing herself and directing her focus on the caller.
“I will pray to the Holy Spirit to guide you and lead you and to bring you people who really care for you,” Sister Millecan told the man caller who she later described as alone, forgotten and experiencing numerous health issues.
“He calls every week,” she said. “There is not much I can do. Sometimes it is all about listening. That is ministry.”
Caring for the people of the parish and providing service to people in the community at large are at the heart of Sister Millecan’s ministry and everything about her way of life.
Sister Millecan is a native of New York. She grew up in a Catholic household with two sisters and a brother and attended Catholic schools.
She confesses that life as a sister was not on her radar when she was growing up. “I was about to enter nursing school and at the last minute, I decided to enter,” she said.
She was 18 when she heard God calling. She joined the Stella Niagara Franciscans in 1953 with a group of 25 young women. “There are four of us left,” she said. “All of them are retired but me. Why would you retire?”
Over six decades, Franciscan Sister Millecan remained steadfast to mission through thick and then, a bout with lung and breast cancer and a couple of ministry twists and turns.
In the early days as a religious, Sister Millecan wore the Franciscan habit and taught elementary school. After 32 years, she went back to classes herself at age 54 and earned degrees in clinical pastoral counseling. Her life changed once again.
She moved to Florida, where she served as a Hospice chaplain and in pastoral ministry at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Sarasota and Prince of Peace in Sun City Center. From there, she came to Boynton Beach to serve with the small Franciscan community of friars at St. Mark.
For the past two decades, Sister Millecan served under three pastors and continued to expand ministry initiatives to better serve St. Mark, a diverse parish with families of all cultures and a large senior population from the retirement communities and condos in the area.
During the pandemic, she has been there for her parishioners stuck at home in Covid-19 lockdown and isolated and living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. She continues to check on them and send them cards on holidays and special feast days.
“I want to make sure that the cards are sent,” she said. “Some people don’t have any contact. Some don’t have any family,” said Sister Joan. “I am so happy to be able to be a support for someone going through a difficult time.”
Full of energy, stamina and vitality, Sister Millecan is to the core of her being truly dedicated and loves what she does.
“I am blessed,” she said. “I would have made a terrible nurse,” she said jokingly.
A priest forever
Father Raymond Auger, 92, is among the retired diocesan priests continuing to be of service throughout his life.
This year, he celebrates 65 years of priesthood, continuing to serve in his 90’s. He has no interest in giving it up.
“I am so thankful,” he said. “The people are so kind to me.”
Father Auger is active, lives alone in his own house and enjoys going to the gym. When he lived up north, he was an avid snow skier and enjoyed horseback riding.
He helps out at various parishes in the Diocese of Palm Beach over the past 20 years to continue to answer the call of priestly vocations. Assisting at daily Masses, prayer and visits to the area hospitals are all part of his typical schedule of things to do.
“I retired 21 years ago,” he said about leaving his diocesan post.
A native of Biddeford, Maine, he completed studies at Le Grand Seminaire de Montreal in Canada. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1956 and served the Diocese of Portland for 44 years until retiring in 2000 and moving to Florida.
“I am still a priest,” he said. “I will be a priest forever. I am very blessed.”
All are asked to remember the selfless servants of Christ, who continue to radiate joy and love for what they do: serving Christ, Church and the people of God. Many of today’s priests and religious men and women will continue to serve well into their golden years until they are physically unable. Simply send a card or a note especially on their anniversaries and birthdays and the holidays.
All are encouraged to continue to keep them in prayers.