LENTEN-RETREATS-2023

Light streams through a stained-glass window in the Norbertine canons' Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Silverado, Calif., in this undated photo. (OSV News photo/courtesy St. Michael's Abbey)

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has receded, Pope Francis and the Roman Curia aren't doing a group Lenten retreat this year. Instead, the pope asked cardinals and heads of dicasteries to hold Lenten reflections "in a personal way" from Feb. 26 to March 3.

The Vatican's group retreat, which goes back to the papacy of Pope Pius XI, was not held for the past two Lenten seasons, and in 2020, Pope Francis announced he would not participate because he was suffering from a cold.

