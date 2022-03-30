Pope John Paul II bestows a blessing on Vietnamese Cardinal Francois Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan during the consistory ceremony Feb. 21, 2001, in St. Peter's Square. The president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace was among 44 church leaders the pope elevated to cardinal during the service. Cardinal Van Thuan, who died in 2002, was detained by the Vietnamese communist government in 1975 and spent 13 years in prison. (CNS photo/Arturo Mari)