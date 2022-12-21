FAITH-ALIVE-45-6

Choir members from U.S. parishes sing in an Epiphany Festival concert at the Church of St. Ignatius in Rome Jan. 3, 2018. Every ministry group from the children's choir to the ushers are practiced and polished to be at their best during the special Christmas season Masses. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

‘Tis the season to ponder the dual nature of Jesus Christ -- his true divinity and true humanity -- as we celebrate his incarnation and birth.

There is another dual nature of Christ, though, that we strive to reflect in our parishes at Christmastime: Jesus is both our guest and our host. As the church is also the body of Christ, how shall our parishes come together to extend hospitality in this way?

