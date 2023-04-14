divine mercy

A statue of the Divine Mercy is seen at Our Lady of the Island Shrine in Manorville, N.Y., March 25, 2021. Divine Mercy Sunday, celebrated the week following Easter, is April 11 in 2021. 

Divine Mercy Sunday opens the "floodgates of mercy" for all through the sacraments of confession and holy Communion, said a priest renowned for promoting the liturgical feast and its accompanying devotion.

"A soul that's been to confession and receives holy Communion (on that day) will receive this extraordinary promise that Jesus gave us … which is not only the complete forgiveness of all sin, but the remission of all punishment," Father Chris Alar, provincial superior of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, told OSV News.

