This mosaic in Assisi, Italy, photographed May 28, 2015, depicts St. Clare of Assisi holding a palm frond, a symbol of her entering religious life. During a Lenten service, St. Clare heard St. Francis preach. She was so moved by his words, she asked him to show her how to live the Gospel more fully. She was only 18, but she left the security of her home, cut off her hair and joined the convent. (CNS photo/Octavio Duran)