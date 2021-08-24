Ray Germain and Joanne McKeon celebrate five years of marriage and renew their vows July 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Greenfield Center, N.Y. McKeon, 80, and Germain, 85, have been married for a combined total of 100 years. They were widowed when they married five years ago. Germain was married to his first wife, Marcia, for 55 years, while McKeon was married to her first husband, Ward, for 40 years. (CNS photo/Cindy Schultz via The Evangelist)