For the past several months, Nataliia Batyhina, a development professional at Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, has headed up a small army of volunteers from the school to prepare food for front-line soldiers battling Russia's invasion.

College students often struggle in the kitchen, but at one Catholic university, they're making food to help defend their country's freedom.

For the past several months, Nataliia Batyhina, a development professional at Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, has headed up a small army of volunteers from the school to prepare food for front-line soldiers battling Russia's invasion.

