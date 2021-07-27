These are the covers of "Flashes of Grace: 33 Encounters with God," by Patrick Henry; "Belonging: One Catholic's Journey," by Frank J. Butler; "Awaken My Heart: 52 Weeks of Giving Thanks and Loving Abundantly," by Emily Wilson Hussem. They are reviewed by Rachelle Linner. (CNS composite/courtesy Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing, Orbis Books, Ave Maria Press)