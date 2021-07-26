A hummingbird is seen getting nectar from a flower Sept. 28, 2019, in a garden on the grounds of St. Anthony of Padua friary in Butler, N.J. In one of his most famous essays, "Joyas Voladoras," Brian Doyle ponders the glory of a hummingbird; those "flying jewels" whose heart is the "size of a pencil eraser" and beats 10 times a second. (CNS photo/Octavio Duran)