IRELAND | Pope Francis celebrated the first World Day for Grandparents and Elderly in July, and National Grandparents’ Day is celebrated this month across America to honor the grand generation who certainly deserve attention and love at this time after enduring so many hardships since the pandemic.
“We are totally thrilled at the proclamation from Pope Francis on the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly,” said Catherine Wiley, a parttime resident of South Florida and founder of the Catholic Grandparents Association, a ministry found worldwide that provides support and programs for grandparents.
We caught up with Wiley by email as she was isolating in Ireland where she resides most of the year. She was excited about being scheduled to get the vaccine.
“We still can’t get over it. World Day for Grandparents and Elderly came as a complete surprise,” she said. “This is such a significant milestone for grandparents and particularly the elderly who have been marginalized and excluded in so many ways.
“Now they have their very own day where they can be joined in solidarity, love and faith and prayer for their children and their grandchildren. Grandparents will never be forgotten from this year forward until the end of time.”
Pope Francis proclaimed that the special Church celebration will take place annually on the fourth Sunday of July, close to the feast of the grandparents of Jesus, Saints Anne and Joachim. The event carried the theme: “I am with you always,” taken from Matthew 28:20.
There is no doubt that the pope has high regard for the older generation. Since he began his papacy, he has frequently referred to the elders as “treasures.” In his World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly message, he talked about the significance role of grandparents to pass the faith on for the generations and centuries to come.
“Our vocation is to preserve our roots, to pass on the faith to the young and to care for the little ones,” said Pope Francis. “There is no retirement age from the work of proclaiming the Gospel and handing down traditions to your grandchildren,” he added.
Wiley is celebrating 52 years of marriage with her husband Stewart. They have four children and 10 grandchildren.
Both Stewart and Catherine take their vocations of grandparenting seriously. “When you first become a grandparent you cannot describe that overwhelming feeling of love and protectiveness that engulfs you,” said Catherine. “When you hold the child of your children there is nothing more gratifying. There is no sacrifice that a loving grandparent will not make for their children or their grandchildren.”
After becoming grandparents, the Wiley’s not only tried to stay close to their grandchildren and involved in their lives, but also they have been on a mission to help other grandmothers and grandfathers carry out their vocations of grandparenting.
Stewart and Catherine spearheaded two grandparent pilgrimages over the years at Marian shrines to bring grandparents and their loved ones together. The family event at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk in England includes a Mass followed by a picnic and small fair for the grandchildren. The Irish pilgrimage at the Shrine of Our Lady of Knock in County Mayo is on the second Sunday of September. It is much larger attracting nearly 15,000 grandparent pilgrims and their family members each year.
Catherine said that she was praying and reflecting by a statue of Our Lady in a chapel in Walsingham when the vision of a pilgrimage was placed on her heart. She prayed over it, and one thing led to another.
“The idea of a pilgrimage came together quite quickly,” she said. “We started the first grandparents pilgrimage based on a pure impulse of faith, she said. “This was something I knew really nothing about. It was just a heart of a grandmother wanting to share a memorable fateful occasion with my grandchildren, and I recognized that this was possibly one of the ways that this could be done.”
After the pilgrimages, Catherine established the Catholic Grandparents Association as a way to bring grandparents together in small groups year-round and to encourage and support them. Today, associations are found in 60 countries worldwide. The first association in Florida launched in the Diocese of Palm Beach in 2014. Currently, there are associations in the Diocese of St. Petersburg, Dioceses of Venice, Archdiocese of Miami and the Diocese of St. Augustine.
She says that the Grandparents Association has motivated her in her own vocation over the years, and her grandchildren have challenged her and helped her in deepening her faith. “My children’s often lukewarm attitude to the faith has strengthened and renewed my own faith. I have learned that passing on my faith is often about the way I treat them. Learning to listen, teaching them and showing them how to be grateful.”
Catherine says both her mother and father were role models of faith for her, and her grandfather made a huge impact on her life. She was born in the small town of Castlebar, Ireland to Jack and Mai Denning with a household of 10 children. Her father was a pig buyer for the local bacon factory, the biggest source of employment in town.
“My mother and father were chalk and cheese,” said Wiley about her parents coming from very different backgrounds but truly devoted to one another. She described her father as outgoing, friendly and generous. Her mother was reserved, hardworking and made prayer part of each and every day.
Catherine’s grandmother died before she was able to get to know her. “My grandmother died when she was 44. The only grandparent I ever knew was my grandfather,” she said. “He was a tower of strength for my mother and a loving doting grandfather to me. He taught me my first prayers. He took me to see the stained-glass windows in the church and told me stories about them.
”Although he was only in my life for five and a half years, he was without doubt the greatest loving influence on my life and faith. I miss him to this day,” she said.
Catherine shared that she recently found the grave sites of her great grandparents in Ireland that had been lost for over 120 years. “I stood and prayed and prayed at their graves,” she said. “I can’t thank them enough for their great gift of faith that they passed on to me. I stood there and prayed, ‘please don’t let it end with me.’”
When asked about what was next for her. Catherine said that she wasn’t slowing down now. “There is much to be done. We have only just scratched the surface.”
She is now working on some new initiatives to keep grandparents connected through virtual meetings online. Over the past months, she has launched some monthly programs with presenters and question and answer sessions. “It is really quite unbelievable that something so simple can connect people worldwide and be such a support and help,” she said.
Former president Jimmy Carter designated National Grandparents Day in 1978. The special day is officially celebrated on the Sunday after Labor Day but individuals and organizations are encouraged to recognize and celebrate grandparents at other times throughout the month.
A grandfather of 10, President Carter, now 96, said in his proclamation, “The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our nation to their children and grandchildren. They bore the hardships and made the sacrifices that produced much of the progress and comfort we enjoy today. It is appropriate, therefore, that as individuals and as a nation, that we salute our grandparents for their contribution to our lives.”
