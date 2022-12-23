St. Joseph Monastery

Father Charles Yaklin, a priest of the Institute of Incarnate Word and supervisor of St. Joseph Monastery, talks about life as a monk and his new journey in Mississippi. (LINDA REEVES | FC)

Natchez, Miss. | This writer felt a craving for some silence and contemplation, so I ventured off on backroads of Mississippi on the way home, and visited a monastery to step into the quiet.

“Welcome to our monastery,” said Father Charles Yaklin, superior of St. Joseph Monastery as we arrived at his doorsteps on the outskirts of Natchez, Miss.

St. Joseph Monastery

St. Joseph Monastery is located at the home and on the grounds of Edgewood on the National Registry of Historic Places.
St. Joseph Monastery

Chairs are set up for Mass in the St. Joseph Monastery.

