Natchez, Miss. | This writer felt a craving for some silence and contemplation, so I ventured off on backroads of Mississippi on the way home, and visited a monastery to step into the quiet.
“Welcome to our monastery,” said Father Charles Yaklin, superior of St. Joseph Monastery as we arrived at his doorsteps on the outskirts of Natchez, Miss.
“Please come inside,” said the soft-spoken, priest in his 20’s wearing a long white robe with hood and radiating an extraordinary sense of peace with his presence.
He and the two other monks at St. Joseph are members of the Institute of the Incarnate Word. The missionary order founded 38 years ago in Argentina ministers in 43 countries and has a contemplative branch.
St. Joseph Monastery opened Nov. 16, 2021. “It is a beautiful place,” said Father Yaklin when asked about his new home far removed from the town and any neighbors. “This is a place where one can enter the quiet and come in contact with God.”
The monastery is located in a two-story, southern mansion on 90-acres of land. Called Edgewood, the home was built in 1860 by a business man from Pittsburgh, Pa. and is listed on the National Registry of Historical Places, the government’s official list of buildings deemed worthy of preservation.
Edgewood is known for its classical Italianate architecture popular in the South in the 1800’s, and its grounds with tall shady oaks and gardens of camelia, azalea and rose bushes. The owners of the property invited the order to use the home and grounds. The local bishop approved, and the order accepted the invitation.
The home is for the retreatants who visit. The monks occupy a portion of the house designed in line with the typical monk’s simple living no matter what order. Designed in strict accordance with guidelines, their modest accommodations are without creature comforts or devices.
“The first time I met them, I was so impressed,” said Hedy Boelte, a part-time resident of Natchez, who bought Edgewood with her husband in 2016 to preserve it and use it as a retreat center. “I told them that we needed them in Natchez.”
In keeping with the contemplative lifestyle, the men for the most part spend their days in silence praying and working. They pray and chant the psalms seven designated times, celebrate Mass daily and spend long hours reading, reflecting and studying.
The St. Joseph monks also pursue the monastic life principle of work. They take care of the property, care for a vegetables and herbs garden that they planted and look after a few cows and goats and some pigs and chickens that they purchased. They are learning to make cheese from the milk of the goats and cows to help pay bills.
Brother Denis Lemire, a native of Canada, who grew up in California, and Brother Nelson Peña, a native of El Salvador, live on the property with Father Yaklin. “We came here one year ago,” said Brother Lemire. “It is a beautiful place. We are making our own bread and yogurt and growing corn, lettuce and herbs. We are slowly adjusting to the area.”
The monks only interact with people who come for small group and private retreats and monthly programs with talks, prayer and Mass. Sunday Masses celebrated in English and in Spanish are open to the public. Retreatants stay in guest rooms or guesthouse on the grounds.
During our visit, we walked the grounds and enjoyed the beauty and the silence of nature. Sunday Mass with the monks and the locals who attended was special. The sweet smell of the incenses, the singing and chanting of the monks, the moments of prayer and reflection on the Word. We were transformed.
Contemplative life is beautiful, and the monks we spent time with were inspiring. Monostatic life is a world apart from today’s age of material things and technology with people focused on self and material goods and separated from God.
Father Yaklin is from Iowa, where he grew up on his family’s farm. After he joined the order, he spent eight years in study and discernment in Spain before being ordained in 2021.
“All Christians should live a little of the contemplative life and look for moments of silence,” he said. “That is where we encounter God.”
Back home, we are hoping to spend some time in Florida’s monasteries. After some research, we found a few monasteries where nuns and where monks live the contemplative life and welcome the public. We spoke to some of the men and women.
St. Joseph Carmelite Monastery is located in Bunnell 30 miles south of St. Augustine and open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.
“People come for day pilgrimages,” said Carmelite Brother Patrick Gemmato living at the monastery for the past 30 years. “People can attend Mass, and they can walk the grounds, pray and sit and meditate.”
The monastery was established on the Solemnity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel July 16, 1988. Today, three monks live there. As far as what to expect, St. Joseph grounds is filled with quite spaces. walks, statues and devotionals. A cemetery and pavers leading to the gardens were added in 2020.
A tall, brick archway welcomes visitors and is the gateway to the Stations of the Cross. The Carmelites erected the stations 20 years ago at the site that was overgrown with Florida pines, oaks and palmettos literally digging out the path with their hands and a bulldozer. They intentionally made the path wide enough for cars to travel down.
“People who are unable to walk can drive through and view the stations,” said Brother Gemmato. “We ask people not to speed,” he said.
Benches are constructed near each image enclosed in stone. People can sit and reflect on the 14 large images representing the last days of Christ. A large statue of the Queen of the Holy Rosary stands near the rosary garden. Other features are monuments with the 10 commandments and the beatitudes, a Divine Mercy shrine, a towering statue of the resurrected Jesus and a large image of St. Pope John Paul II canonized April 27, 2014.
“People can come and pray quietly and meditate all day,” said Brother Gemmato. “The chapel is open for prayer. Thursday is a good day to come. We have adoration. Wednesdays is family day. We have a family rosary at 4 p.m.”
Weekday Masses are 8:30 a.m. A Latin Mass is celebrated 9 a.m. on Saturday. The 5 p.m. Mass on Sunday is open to the public. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is available 30 before Masses.
St. Joseph is a bee hive of spiritual activity, but it is also a place where one can step into the quiet and find the Lord.
St. Leo Abbey in St. Leo owned by the Benedictines is located 30 miles north of Tampa.
“Our grounds are nice,” said Benedictine Brother James Hallett, who runs the gift shop on the 138 acre grounds with moss draped oak trees and walkways. “It is pleasant for walking. Some people make personal day retreats to spend the day in prayer.”
St. Leo Abbey was founded in 1889. St. Leo University, a four-year college, is next door.
The property is sprawling with trails through the Florida foliage. The guest house and hall are available for retreats, and Mass is daily and on Saturdays at noon and Sunday Mass is at 10 a.m. and open to the public.
Worshiper at Mass have a chance to experience the monks in prayer and hear their Gregorian chants and the music of the abbey’s classic organ.
The church consecrated in 1948 is an experience in itself. The large carved doors designed by the Benedictines have a depiction of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica. The church’s famous stained glass windows feature the saints of the Church. The nave of the church is dedicated to St. Leo, St. Boniface, St. Scholastica and the Lord and features statues and art.
We picked up a bit of history on the website. Some of the materials for the church construction were imported from Saint Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana when the church was being constructed. The thrifty Benedictines somehow arranged to exchanged oranges grown on the grounds for the materials. That’s why the abbey church came to be known as “the church that orange juice built.”
“We encourage people to come and to engage fully or spend the day on the grounds in quite time and meditation,” said Brother Hallett.
San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare in Fort Myers, a popular monastery in Fort Meyers, is home to four Poor Clare nuns since 1988. It is closed for now to visitors. Hurricane Ian came ashore in September near Fort Myers nearly destroying the monastery.
We spoke to Abbess Sister Mary Frances. “We never expected it to get so bad,” said Sister Mary Frances still shaken from her storm experience. “The whole bottom of the monastery was flooded, including the chapel, the sewing room, the guest areas, the entry, two offices and the entire altar bread room.
“There is a lot to do. It will be done,” said the nun full of faith and hope that the monastery will be repaired and open soon. She is asking for prayers.
Monasteries
St. Joseph Monastery, 31 Airport Road, Natchez, MS. Email mon.saintjoseph@ive.org.
St. Joseph Carmelite Monastery, 141 Carmelite Drive, Bunnell. Call 386-437-2910 or email bunnellcarmelites@gmail.com.
St. Leo Abbey, 33601 State Road 52, St. Leo. Call 352-588-8624.
San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare, 6029 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach. Call 239-463-5599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.