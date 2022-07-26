MIAMI | For some, sheltering in place in the midst of the pandemic created fear, anxiety and hopelessness, but for one Florida teen, the dark days of isolation and social distancing were a call to action.
Meet Carlos J. Morales, 18.
Fondly known by his friends as C.J., he is a 2022 graduate of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Coral Gables, and a recent winner of the Silver Knight Award presented May 26 by the Miami Herald newspaper during ceremonies at downtown Miami’s James L. Knight Center.
As part of the evening, a total of 30 graduates received knight honors for “significant service to the community.” The teens were selected by a panel of judges from 661 candidates nominated by educators from 100 different schools in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
“Winning the Silver Knight Award felt surreal,” said C.J., who was totally surprised by his recognition. “I have only cried seven times. I was teary eyed when I received the award. I started thinking about my grandmother.”
C. J. started volunteering to help others when he was a child alongside his father, Carlos E. Morales, and his mother, Victoria Mendez-Morales, both Miami business professionals involved in several community service organizations over the years and parishioners of Little Flower Parish in Coral Gables.
“My boys have been volunteering from birth,” Victoria said jokingly about her two sons. “Service was the cornerstone of my faith. It kept me grounded. My husband was raised that way. My boys saw it in him. They never complained.”
A turning point came when C. J. was 12. He began serving senior citizens with his parents. The outreach to the elderly impacted him in a way that he had never experienced, and which he continues to feel called.
“Older people give me complete happiness,” said C. J. “I want to help more elderly people. They are so grateful.”
The Morales family founded the Abuelos Foundation or Grandparents Foundation in 2016 in honor C. J.’s grandmother, who passed away leaving a legacy of family, love and service to others.
Grandmother Wewa Morales, 76, suddenly died after a battle with cancer. “Her death was a blow to our family,” Victoria said. “It was sudden. She was a good woman always giving to others. She was a great grandmother. My son had a special relationship with her.”
Aimed at helping senior citizens of the community, especially those who are alone, isolated and on limited incomes, the Abuelos Foundation began slowly with its first event June 18, 2016.
As part of the inaugural event, foundation leaders and volunteers reached out to help a 90-year-old widower, who was caring for his ailing wife. The couple’s home was in need of maintenance and repairs. Volunteers picked up paint brushes, hammers and nails, and went to work.
The first event was a success and led the way to more outreach and fundraisers.
Time passed, and C. J. became more and more involved taking on greater leadership and coordinating, promoting and executing events. Today, he has his hands on all aspects of the foundation and recruits volunteers and has a knack for acquiring sponsors and support.
“We incorporated the foundation in 2016,” said Victoria serving as Abuelos Foundation secretary. Currently, C.J. is vice president for the nonprofit and president of the organization’s youth board with young people of different ages.
“We started doing projects once a month,” said Victoria. “My son wanted to do more and more. He is passionate about it, and took the foundation to the next level.”
C.J. encouraged friends and students from Belen High School and eight other school in South Florida to join a foundation outreach project during the dark days of the pandemic when vulnerable seniors were in lockdown, some without family to turn to.
“We delivered food to people. We talked to them. We made sure they were okay,” said C.J. “We served about 2,000 people during the pandemic. I wanted to help more.”
Apparently, over those weeks and months, bonds were made, and both the elderly and the volunteers were touched through the doorstep conversations and the acts of kindness and compassion between the generations far apart in years but connected in the spirit of Christ’s love.
“I began helping in 2020,” said Antonio Bonadies, a foundation volunteer graduating this year from Belen. Antonio is a parishioner of St. Hugh Catholic Church in Miami headed to American University in Washington D. C. this fall for studies.
“I loved helping and giving,” he said. “The people were so grateful. I hope to continue my humanitarian work in the future working with a nonprofit.”
Silver Knight winners not only received a pat on the back in May, but awardees received $2,000 in cash and a 25,000-mile travel certificate from American Airlines. What will C.J. do with his winnings?
“I honestly don’t know what I plan to do to use the $2000, but I intend to use the money on something within the organization,” he told the Florida Catholic.
With a heart in the right place, C.J. leaves home this fall and enters Florida State University in Tallahassee to study computer science. When asked about his future plans, he said that he is aimed at staying grounded in his faith and his service. He also wants to return to Miami after he earns degrees to begin adult life in his hometown.
The young man continues to take a leadership role in the foundation and wants to help grow its mission. At the present time, he is planning a foundation chapter in Tallahassee as a way to serve seniors of his new community.
He is passing the torch to his brother Marcelo, 16, who will serve as the foundation’s youth board president. Marcelo has been involved in the foundation since the beginning taking tips from his big brother.
“I have worked closely with my brother all these years and I am so proud of his dedication to the elderly," Marcelo said. “I have great ideas to build on what we have accomplished thus far.”
C. J. began Catholic school at St. Theresa in Coral Gables before coming to Belen, an all-male Jesuit preparatory school. In high school, he was active in school programs, made high marks and enjoyed both varsity bowling and cross-country sports.
His teachers have kept an eye on his progress. “No matter the outcome of the award, Carlos knew that being a nominee would bring attention to the Abuelos Foundation in a positive way,” said Claudia Basso a staff member at Belen.
“As a Silver Knight coordinator, it is my job to seek those students who have overall committed themselves to selfless service work within our community, and with Carlos, I saw it right away.”
C. J. posted a message on the Abuelos Foundation site that is obviously a tribute to his grandmother and a message to all.
“Our elderly have done so much to pave the way for many generations. They met so many challenges along the way to lead us into the present day. It is time to do meaningful things for them.”
Pope Francis, 85, a senior citizen himself, continues to encourage people especially the younger generation to reach out to the elderly.
Last year, the pontiff declared World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly to be observed each year on the Sunday closest to the feast day of Jesus' grandparents, Sts. Joachim and St. Anne. This year’s celebration was July 24, and the Holy Father had declared a plenary indulgence for faithful who attend and observe certain requirements.
The indulgence also applies for the faithful who "devote adequate time to actually or virtually visiting their elderly brothers and sisters in need or in difficulty," according to the Vatican announcement.
Celebration of grandparents and elderly
World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly is July 24 in Catholic churches everywhere. Catholics who celebrate can receive the rewards of a plenary indulgence, the removal of all temporal punishment for sin, if certain criteria are met including receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation, repenting for sin and being in the state of grace. Catholics are asked to pray for Pope Francis and received the holy Eucharist. Catholic are reminded that an indulgence cannot be obtained by simply going through the motions.
