Pope Francis speaks during an audience with participants in a meeting sponsored by the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization, at the Vatican Nov. 30, 2019. Bishops, religious and laypeople were taking part in a meeting to discuss the pope's apostolic exhortation, "Evangelii Gaudium" ("The Joy of the Gospel"). In the exhortation, Pope Francis notes that a "missionary option" is one that radically transforms everything. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)