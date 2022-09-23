A large statue of Mary is the focal point of the Apparition Oratory. Shown is a pilgrim praying before the statue in the underground chapel designed for visitors to have an intiate encounter with Mary while on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Wisconsin where Mary appeared in 1859. (LINDA REEVES|FC)
A pilgrim prays inside the Apparition Chapel on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis. in the Diocese of Green Bay. The chapel is the fourth chapel built on the grounds where Mary appeared in 1859. (LINDA REEVES | FC)
Elizabeth Brickman,(left) a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach, and Maria Beckwith, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Lake Worth, arrive for Mass at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis. Aug. 15 after a 38-mile walking pilgrimage. (LINDA REEVES|FC)
Children take part in a procession with clergy and men and women faithful Aug. 15, the Assumption of Blessed Mother, on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis. (LINDA REEVES|FC)
Bishop Daniel J. Felton of the Diocese of Duluth in Minnesota processes with faithful Aug. 15, the Assumption of Blessed Mother, on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis.where Mary appeared in 1859.
Maria Beckwith (left), a parishioner of Sacred Heat Parish, and Elizabeth Brickman, a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach, attend Mass Aug. 15 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis. after a 38-mile walking pilgrimage.
A large statue of Mary is the focal point of the Apparition Oratory located in an underground chapel as part of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help where Mary appeared in 1859. (LINDA REEVES|FC)
Father Joseph Aytona, a priest of the Fathers of Mercy and rector of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis., welcomes worshipers, who came to the grounds for the feast day of the Assumption of Blessed Mother.
Thousands of worshipers, some in wheel chairs and others with walkers, attend Mass on the feast day of the Assumption of Mary at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis.where Mary appeared in 1859.
Bishop Daniel J. Felton of the Diocese of Duluth in Minnesota celebrates Mass Aug. 15, the Assumption of Blessed Mother, on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis.
Children take part in a procession with clergy and men and women faithful Aug. 15, the Assumption of Blessed Mother, on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis.where Mary appeared in 1859.
Scores of priests take part in a procession with men and women faithful and children of all ages Aug. 15, the Assumption of Blessed Mother, on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis.where Mary appeared in 1859.
This Florida Catholic correspondent prays before an image of Our Lady of Good Help at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis.after Mass Aug. 15.
Bishop Daniel J. Felton of the Diocese of Duluth in Minnesota processes with faithful Aug. 15, the Assumption of Blessed Mother, on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis.where Mary appeared in 1859.
A gravesite of Adele Brise is on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Wisconsin, where Mary appeared.
A sign marks the entrance to the apparition oratory located under the chapel on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Wisconsin.
A statue of Our Lady of Good Help is featured in the Mother of Mercy Hall at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help.
A stained glass window features the image of Our Lady of Good Help at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis. where Mary appeared in 1859.
A large sign greets pilgrims as they arrive at the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis.
Lourdes and Fatima are popular religious sites visited by thousands of pilgrims each year, but the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help is steadily becoming a top place for spiritual getaways, and it is located in America’s own backyard.
We made a pilgrimage there Aug. 15, the Assumption of the Blessed Mother, to witness for ourselves all that we had heard about the Wisconsin site, where Mary appeared over 160 years ago and where miracles continue to occur.
As soon as we stepped onto the grounds situated 20 miles northeast of Green Bay surrounded by dairy farms and crop fields, we experienced our own little miracle.
More than 2,500 pilgrims including priests, religious sisters, families, young and old alike had traveled to the remote destination by car, plane and foot. We literally ran into two Florida moms, who had walked 38 miles to the site with 70 other mothers of an international reading club.
“The two of us embarked on this venture,” said Maria Beckwith, a parishioner of Sacred Heart in Lake Worth in the Diocese of Palm Beach, surprised to see us there.
The mother of nine children was there for her first shrine experience with friend Elizabeth Brickman, a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach, the mother of 10 youngsters.
The moms started their walking pilgrimage Aug. 13 beginning in Manitowoc 80 miles north of Milwaukee. Two priests from the Diocese of Milwaukee accompanied the group stopping along the way at host parishes that provided food and cots for sleeping.
“The women were praying for the conversion of children. Some were praying for healings and others prayed for marriages,” said Beckwith. “It was a holy and hard pilgrimage walk. We were in pain at times, but we pushed through,” she said expressing her joy to finally be at the shrine and off her feet.
According to organizers, it was one of the largest attendances in modern history for the annual Assumption of feast day with Mass, procession, adoration, enrollment of the brown scapular, Divine Mercy Chaplet, blessings, rosary prayer and Sacrament of Reconciliation. In 1954, nearly 15,000 people gathered at the site to honor Mary, process and pray.
Bishop Daniel J. Felton of the Diocese of Duluth in Minnesota was main celebrant for the Aug. 15 Mass filling in for Bishop David L. Ricken, Bishop of Green Bay, recovering from knee surgery. He was accompanied by priests of his diocese and clergy of the Diocese of Green Bay as well as shrine priests.
Held in the hall, more than 1,200 worshipers filled the seats or stood. Two large white tents were erected outside to accommodate others.
Much to the surprise of all, Bishop Felton began his homily by singing a verse of the Christmas song Joy to the World. He explained that Mary’s message to the Belgian immigrant, Adele Brise at the shrine, was all about joy.
“Mary promised us that if we believe in him that we will have joy,” he said. “Faithful who believe in Jesus will have eternal life. What could be a greater joy than that. We gather here at this shrine. It is a place of great joy today.”
The national shrine became an official Marian apparition site on the feast day of the Immaculate Conception in 2010 after an extensive, formal investigation deemed Mary’s visits “worthy of belief.”
Adele claimed that Mary introduced herself as the Queen of Heaven. The Queen asked her to pray for the conversion of souls and pass along the faith to children. Mary urged Adele to fear nothing because she would help her.
In the years following the apparition, Adele Brise founded a third order of religious sisters and started a school. A convent and chapel were built. At some point, the site was dedicated to Our Lady of Good Help.
Over the years, the religious community went about converting souls and doing God’s work. Healings and miraculous events manifested through their work and Mary’s help.
One good example took place October 8, 1871. The Peshtigo Fire, one of the deadliest wildfires in American history, burned 1.2 million acres in northeast Wisconsin. The fire roared through 17 towns on both sides of Green Bay killing 1,200 people.
Adele and the people of the community gathered and prayed the rosary. They were saved as everything around them burned. The convent, school, chapel and five acres of land consecrated to the Virgin Mary miraculously escaped the inferno.
Today, priests of the Fathers of Mercy oversee the shrine since 2011. Father Joseph Aytona, ordained in 2010, took over as shrine rector in July. He is a frequent guest of Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). Over the years, he has made numerous visits to Florida’s parishes throughout the state as part of week-long mission trips.
“The shrine is a holy site,” he said. “It is a destination where you can come and honor Mary. There are special graces one can receive. It is a blessed place, the only Marian apparition site in the United States.”
It is believed that Mary appeared three times at the site somewhere near the chapel and the oratory located below the chapel. A glass showcase holds dozens of crunches and walking sticks representing healings of pilgrim visitors at the site.
We met Guillermo Jacquez and his wife Maria and son, Peter, 14, of Chicago. Peter physically challenged was in a wheel chair.
Guillermo shared that Peter was born extremely early without fully developing. “He was in an incubator for four months. His lungs were scarred,” he said adding that his lung damaged led to his inability to breathe well.
“We visited the shrine four years ago, and he hasn’t had any problems since,” said Guillermo.
Adele’s simple gravesite is located alongside the chapel where we found Father Joseph Yokum, a priest of the Diocese of Ohio.
“This is holy grounds,” he said. “This has been a pilgrimage site for me for years. Whenever, I take vacations to this area, I stop here.”
Father Michael French is a shrine chaplain. A native of Ohio, he lived in Winter Park in the Orlando Diocese after he graduated from Ohio State University in 2008 working as an aerospace engineer for Siemens. A parishioner of St. Margaret Mary in Winter Park, he served as an usher, religious education teacher and a member of the young adults group.
He shared that through people, experiences and lessons learned through various Catholic media sources while living in Florida, he received the grace to answer the call to the priesthood that he first heard in high school.
“Confirmed in my priestly vocation, I gradually felt called to live religious life. I applied and was accepted to the Fathers of Mercy in 2015.”
Ordained in June 2022, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help is his first assignment as a priest.
“This is a great place,” he said. “It is out of the way. I think everyone should visit. It is the only approved apparition site in the United States. It is definitely worth the trip.”
Many go to Our Lady of Good Help for one reason or another carrying certain prayers in their heart and walking away with unique experiences.
As for this reporter, our pilgrimage experiences brought hope and Good News. The great numbers of faithful at the shrine to celebrate the Mass, the long lines of people standing before the confessionals seeking forgiveness and God’s mercy, the families and children fully participating in events and devotionals without cellphones and the constant prayers being uttered on the grounds and in the chapels. The experienced was a powerful witness of the presence of faith and love of God through Mary and a reason to be joyful in these modern times.
