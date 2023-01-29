DETROIT-PISTON-JOINING-CHURCH

Detroit Pistons assistant coach Andrew Jones III, right, stands with Father John McKenzie outside Christ the King Church in Detroit Dec. 12, 2022, where Jones is currently taking OCIA classes and plans to a become Catholic during the Easter vigil. The NBA coach said his wife and three children, who are Catholic, were an impetus for his decision to investigate the Catholic faith. (OSV News photo/Daniel Meloy, Detroit Catholic)

DETROIT | Father John McKenzie first noticed Andrew Jones III in the halls of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan, where Jones was holding his son, Andrew IV.

With Jones' 6-foot-9 frame, he was hard to miss. But Father McKenzie, who at the time was an associate pastor at the shrine, walked up to Jones to introduce himself and asked the question every tall man is asked: "Do you play basketball?"

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.