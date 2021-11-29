The Passionists congregation is celebrating their 300th anniversary of establishment so the Florida Catholic thought it might be interesting to meet up with one of its members to get a glimpse into what being a Passionist is all about.
“A Passionist priest baptized me. That was the beginnings,” said Father Francis Finnegan, 81, observing his 60-year journey as a Passionists priest and appearing to love every minute of it.
Father Finnigan resides at Our Lady of Florida, a retreat center, in North Palm Beach. He has been at the center for two years now, where he works with four other priests and two religious brothers, but this priest is no stranger to the area. He has served the center more than once in the past, and is happy to be back. “I think it is a beautiful place,” he said.
Father Finnigan was born and raised in Pittsburgh, where the Passionists from Italy came in 1852 to begin ministry in the United States. He has great memories of his childhood on Passionist grounds.
The Finnegan’s lived in the inner city. His father was a steel mill worker and a convert to the Catholic faith. His mother, born and raised Catholic, was a busy homemaker. “We were poor. I didn’t know how poor we were until I moved away,” he said.
The Finnegan’s had three children. Father Finnigan was the oldest child. His youngest sister died when she was a baby.
“Pittsburgh, back then, was very Catholic,” he said. “We had churches within walking distances from one other. We went to St. Michael.”
St. Michael, the third church in Pittsburgh built for the city’s large German population, was staffed by four Passionist priests. The parish featured both an elementary and a high school, and was a hub of activity and a gathering place for parishioners from all backgrounds and walks of life from the neighborhood and beyond to gather.
Father Finnigan recollected his memories about growing up at the church and school where he connected with Jesus at a young age. “I was an altar boy all my life,” he said. “All the priests knew me.”
The clergy dressed in black and wore the symbol of the congregation, an emblem of the Sacred Heart of Jesus with a cross at center. They were always there for the families to spiritually guide them and be part of the good times and celebrations and the bad time to provide comfort and just the right words.
“I was certainly impressed back then,” he said. “I think that is true about vocations in general. You meet somebody who makes an impression on you, and when you are impressed by them, you want to be like them. I went to the seminary when I was in my early teens,” he said.
Barely a teen, Father Finnigan felt called to the priesthood. How did his parents react when he told them he wanted to go to seminary? “My father said ‘go.’ My mother was so proud of me.”
St. Michael’s pastor helped Father Finnigan with enrollment at Holy Cross Preparatory Seminary on Lake Erie in New York, staffed by Passionists. Young Francis Finnigan liked everything about being part of the seminary community. “It was a top notch seminary. The grounds were great. We were near Lake Erie. There were ball fields and a gym.”
Days went by. Time passed. In 1961, Father Finnigan, 21, stood before the altar with classmates and pronounced religious vows of poverty, chastity and obedience to God, the Church, the gospels and the rules and constitutions of the Passionist Community officially entering into the congregation.
More studies. Formation. Discernment. Francis Finnigan now 28 stood before the altar once again during Mass with ordination rites May 31, 1968. “We ordained nine,” he said. “It has been so long ago. I can’t remember the people in my class.”
Father Finnigan’s life as a Passionist has taken many twists and turns, but he continues to share God’s grace with those he ministers to as he continues on his journey and ministry. He started out as part of the Passionist retreat team giving missions and retreats along the East Coast. He served as vice rector of St. Paul of the Cross Monastery in Pittsburgh for four years. He was retreat director at St. Paul of the Cross Retreat House in Pittsburgh and part of the retreat team at Holy Family Retreat House in West Hartford, Conn.
He came to Florida in 1988 to join the priests at Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, but his assignment was short lived. The retreat house closed a year later as a result of dwindling finances and staff.
From there, he was appointed pastor of St. Ann Monastery Parish in Scranton, Penn. where he served for two years before moving back to Florida in 1991 to reopen Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, a chapter of his life that he cherishes.
He served as center director for the next 15 years leading the retreat house and its ministry into a new phase and setting the way for ministry growth that continues today. “Being director here, was my real joy,” he said.
He left Our Lady of Florida in 2006 when he was reassigned to serve as parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish in Paris, France for 12 years, but nearing his eighth decade, he found city life and getting around by foot and metro a bit too demanding.
He came back to Our Lady of Florida to live and continues to enthusiastically and joyfully celebrates daily Masses, helps with retreats, hears confessions and counsels. “I have said that if you are going to leave Florida, where are you going to go? Paris. When you leave Paris, where do you go? Florida. ” he said lightheartedly and showing his good nature.
What words would Father Finnigan share with a young man interested in becoming a Passionist or entering the priesthood? “If someone was a serious candidate, I would encourage them. It is a great life if you are interested in doing ministry, preaching or teaching. You can do retreat ministry. You can be a parish minister. We have a priest who became a doctor.”
Has he had any big challenges during his priesthood?
“In life, you have challenges. Things happen to you. I tend to not worry about things until they happen. Most things we worry about don’t happen anyway.”
When asked about any favorite scripture passages, he immediately responded. “To pinpoint one over the other is like picking a child,” he said with a smile. Then, he quoted parts of John chapter 15:14-15. “You are my friends if you do what I command you. I have called you friends, because I have told you everything I have heard from my father. I maintain that Jesus is the one who said it,” said Father Finnigan.” I like the idea of being a friend of God’s.”
We asked Father Finnigan about his congregation’s jubilee year. St. Paul of the Cross, known for his love for God and his devotion for the Passion of Jesus, founded the Passionist order in Italy in 1720. More than 2,000 members in 60 countries worldwide are observing the Jubilee year with the theme "Renewing our mission.”
“The emphasis on the 300th anniversary is primarily reflecting on and renewing our ministry. It is a time when the congregation is being challenged on living the charism and living our fourth vow, promoting the Passion.”
Father Finnigan looks back at his ministry but moves forward continuing to joyfully carry out his priesthood in his golden years and help others get to know the Lord and his great love and mercy through his death on the cross.
His motto captures his love for his priesthood and for what he is doing as a disciple of Christ. “Today may be a good day, but tomorrow will be better,” he said with a grin.
