An Orlando priest and his ministry team are fired up as they prepare to re-launch an outreach for non-practicing Catholics, who have heard Jesus calling them back home, but are in need of a little direction for their return journey.
“This ministry has become my passion,” said Jeanne Fifer, a parishioner of Blessed Trinity Parish helping co-ordinate “Catholics Returning Home” first unveiled at her parish in January, but now tweaked and enhanced with sessions for Spanish-speaking. It kicks off Jan. 6, 2023.
“If people want to come back, we can help them,” said Fifer, a religion education teacher and lector. “We share our own testimonies with people and guide them through six sessions.”
La Salette Missionary Father Ronald Beauchemin, a retired priest in residence, spearheaded the program at Blessed Trinity, and organizers used author Sally Mews’ book, Inviting Catholics Home published by Liguori Publications, to design the sessions.
Mews, a Wisconsin accountant and cradle Catholic openly talks about how she fell along her own faith walk, but after being touched by the Holy Spirit made her way back.
“I came back in 1980,” she said during a YouTube interview. ”I was filled with gratitude. I wanted to share.”
Mews became active in Catholic evangelization on her return, and today, she has authored books and other evangelization resources used by parishes across the country that are endorsed by the United States Catholic Bishops.
Fifer says there are a multitude of reasons why Catholics leave their faith and, in some cases, they are afraid, guilty or ashamed to come back. The facilitators have their own stories.
“This is my love because I have children who are not going to church,” she shared. “I never thought this would happen to my children.”
Fifer says some of the stories she has heard involve Catholics, who turned away from the Lord to choose drugs or alcohol. Couples are living together before they are married or remarrying after a divorce without going through the annulment process. Others have a conflict with church teachings or they have been hurt by someone at a parish and cannot forgive or forget. The list goes on and on.
Facilitators Dan Chidester is a commercial pilot, who serves the parish as an usher and Eucharistic minister. “Everybody who comes to the program has a story,” he said. “I have been married for seven years. My wife and I both went through a divorce and we both had annulments. That is something we can speak about. We can tell our story and help people.”
In a nutshell, Catholics Returning Home is about welcoming all, no matter their situation. It is about pointing people in the right direction to talk to a priest and others to get the help they need to pickup and begin walking in faith again.
Facilitators lend a listening ear, answer questions, explain the beliefs of the Catholic faith and go over the elements of the Mass. Sessions focus on the sacraments teaching people again what they and the graces received from them are all about.
“I am captivated with the talks,” said Chidester. “I am learning something during every session myself.”
Dan’s wife, Elena, a native of Kyrgyzctan in Central Asia, is an administrator at the University of Central Florida and a convert to the Catholic faith. She too is a team member.
“We try to help people not be afraid,” said Elena. “We share our experiences. We want to show them that they are not alone. We want them to know that they are special.”
At this time, the team is promoting the program by word of mouth. Banners and street signs are made and notices are being posted. Everyone is hoping for a good turnout.
“In the Forrest Gump movie, Tom Hanks said ‘life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.’ We never know who is going to come to our sessions,” said Dan. “We listen and we don’t judge. We are going to educate and direct people.”
When Tricia Rubino, a wife and mother of three sons, walked through the doors during the very first session last winter, she didn’t say much or share her story. She confessed that she was a little nervous.
“I walked up and people greeted me right away. They were welcoming and warm. Everyone had a big smile.”
Rubino had driven 25 minutes to get to Blessed Trinity from her home in Longwood.
Raised Catholic, she doesn’t remember exactly when she slipped away from the Catholic faith, but recalls it was some time after receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation.
Data indicates that some adolescents treat the Sacrament of Confirmation as the end of having anything to do with going to Mass are practicing and living the faith. Many young people drift away never to come back.
So, what was the driving force that inspired Rubino to drive nearly 20 miles from her house to attend sessions?
“I began dabbing back into my faith,” she said about her beginnings back listening to speakers on multi-media platforms, reading Catholic articles and books and probing into the faith.
“Once I started to get into it, I wanted to learn more.”
She was a silent observer for a couple of sessions, but finally opened up and shared her story.
She married Robert over 20 years ago during a simple civil marriage outside of the Catholic Church. The couple have a 20-year-old son, a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old boy. The youngsters are unbaptized and unchurched.
“I had so many questions,” said Rubino. “They were so patient with me. Everyone was so knowledgeable.”
Fast forward.
Tricia attended all six sessions, and moved forward. For the first time since she was a teen, she met the Lord once again in the confessional and experienced his love and mercy.
“Tricia’s journey is an extreme success story,” said Tracy Vass. “The first night, she was not talking at all. I was hoping that we didn’t overwhelm her.”
The success story doesn’t end there.
The Catholics Retuning Home team introduced Tricia to some parishioners at Annunciation near her home. She is now a parishioner there and attending Mass.
Her husband Robert, who joined his wife during the last couple of sessions of Catholics Returning Home, is now attending Masses at Annunciation with his wife.
The couple addressed the issue of their invalid marriage outside the Church, and Robert is signed up for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program walking towards receiving sacraments Easter 2023 and becoming a full-fledged member of the Catholic Church.
“This all started by the grace of God,” said Tricia. “God started calling me back to the Church. I just happened to see that notice about the Catholic Retuning Home program on the diocese’s website. It caught my interest.”
At this point, Tricia’s boys have not made any decisions about their faith journeys. “We have talked about it, and my youngest son seems interested. I am praying for it to happen,” she said.
Father Beauchemin is delighted with the Rubino’s story that is inspiring him and his entire team.
“If this ministry touches the heart of one person, it’s worthwhile,” he said. “It is not our work. It is the Lord’s work. The Lord uses people to do his work.”
Catholics Returning Home, Jan 6-Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Blessed Trinity Parish, 4545 Anderson Road, Orlando. Open to all. For information call 407-620-1329 or 407-277-1702.
