sign

A sign at Blessed Trinity announces the parish's new ministry program for Catholics who have drifted away from their faith and invites people to inquire about it and spread the word to others.
Catholics Returning Home

A group picture of the "Catholic Returning Home" group at Blessed Trinity Church in Orlando.

An Orlando priest and his ministry team are fired up as they prepare to re-launch an outreach for non-practicing Catholics, who have heard Jesus calling them back home, but are in need of a little direction for their return journey.

“This ministry has become my passion,” said Jeanne Fifer, a parishioner of Blessed Trinity Parish helping co-ordinate “Catholics Returning Home” first unveiled at her parish in January, but now tweaked and enhanced with sessions for Spanish-speaking. It kicks off Jan. 6, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.