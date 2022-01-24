Gilda Galdo discerned a call to religious life 40 years ago, but it is only now after a lifelong journey of twists and turns that she has finally answered the call that God lead her to.
“I never imagined the joy,” said Galdo. “This is a fulfilment of my dream.”
Galdo professed vows during ceremonies last November at St. Mark Church in Boynton Beach becoming a secular Franciscan after five years of study and formation. She joins a small fraternity, St. Anthony Pauda, which is part of the worldwide third order founded by St. Francis of Assisi for lay people. The group meets at St. Mark Parish, home to a small community of Franciscan Friars since 1997.
“I am happy,” she said. “I want to give back to God for all he has done for me.”
Galdo, 63, is a native of St. Bernard in the province of Southern Leyte in the Philippines, she comes from a big Catholic family with eight children, five boys and three girls. Growing up, faith was a big part of her life. San Isidro Church where the family attended Masses and community events was her spiritual home, and she attended Catholic school with her siblings.
After graduation, Galdo went to medical school. Pushed into studies to become a doctor by her father, she struggled, and knew that medicine was not her true vocation. After one year, she enrolled at the University of San Carlos in the Philippines and changed her course of studies to economics.
During college days, her faith continue to grow along with her relationship with the Lord. She became involved with a Catholic group, and spent time in prayer and fellowship with the members. “I was very religious when I was in my early 20’s,” she said. “I was around good people. I was exposed to daily Mass. I began discerning a vocation,” she said about entering a religious community.
After earning an economics degree, she landed a government job with the Philippines National Food Authority responsible for ensuring food security of the country. At night, she taught English and social studies to high school students as part of a Catholic outreach program directed by the Daughters of Charity congregation devoted to serving the poor and the marginalized.
“At this time of my life, I worked during the day. I worked at night, and I went to church,” said Galdo, who at the time was perfectly content with her simple life and faith journey, but felt something missing. “I continued to discern and I spoke to my spiritual director,” she said.
Time went on. A co-worker set her up with a date. Shigeo Usui, 33, was a native of Japan living in the Philippines. He was a college graduate pursuing a career in industrial product sales, but not affiliated with a religious denomination. Gilda was now 28.
Gilda and Shigeo met and went on the first date. That led to more dating. After eight months of dating, Shigeo told Gilda he wanted to spend his life with her. “I thought God was calling me to the vocation of marriage,” she said. “I thought I was in love.”
They had a November wedding with family and friends. Three months later, Gilda found out she was pregnant. Tammy was born into the family.
Shigeo’s work took him out of the country for a year and then, he landed a marketing director’s job in Japan. Joining her husband, Gilda left the Philippines and work, friends, family and her church community behind.
Baby number two came, Hiroshi. By this time, Gilda had fallen away from her faith and relationship with the Lord. She knew no Catholics where she lived in Japan. The Catholic church was in the nearby large city, and traveling there was difficult with her children. “I didn’t have anyone to turn to. I didn’t have any support,” she said.
Gilda’s marriage that she thought would last forever began to crumble when she learned of her husband’s infidelity. When she became pregnant with her third child, she didn’t know who to turn to. “He didn’t want to have any more children,” she said. “He told me that we could not financially afford another child. I thought I had to submit to my husband.”
She doesn’t remember much about the day she went to the abortion clinic. “My husband dropped me off. I cried and cried. I didn’t know how to pray anymore.” She was 12 weeks pregnant.
“My husband came back to get me after the abortion. He had our children with him in the car. I was distraught and crying.”
Time went on. It was when her husband insisted that she abort Airin, that she turned back to God for help. “I opened my bible and read the first words I saw,” she said. “I will not leave you orphans,” she said recalling the words from John 14:18. “God made me strong. He enlightened me. No one could convince me to abort my baby.”
Trusting in God, Gilda left Japan taking her 9 and 13 year old children with her. She came to America to be with her sister in Florida. Stepping off the plane, she was five months pregnant and with two children clinging to her side with nothing more than a bag and her bible.
“The first thing I did was find a church,” she said. “I prayed and gave thanks to God.”
Gilda became a parishioner of St. Thomas More in Boynton Beach and active in the local pro-life movement. She attended a Rachel’s Vineyard ministry retreat designed to help women broken by abortion, and began volunteering at Birthline, a prolife ministry that helps women in pregnancy crisis.
She went to work at the non-profit Women’s Circle, run by religious sisters and dedicated to helping struggling women. She worked there 12 years helping women and gradually getting back on her own feet.
“I saw the goodness of the Lord. His surprises are overwhelming. He put so many good people on my path.”
Today, Gilda is a parishioner of St. Mark. She landed a job as an adjunct professor at a local college and also works as a caregiver. Tammy, a pharmacist, is 34. Hiroshi, 31, is an engineer living in Colorado, and Airin is 20 and in school in New York.
Gilda has continued to have struggles over the years trying to make a new life in America, but has turned to the Lord and is at peace as she begins on her new journey as a Franciscan.
“I was looking for someone who would love me. I wanted someone to be a father for my children and be there for us. But I realized that the Lord has always been there for me. He has always loved me,” said Gilda. “I want to give back to him, and on my new journey, I want to continue to grow in faith and have a deeper relationship with the Lord.”
