FATIMA-VISIONARY-LUCIA

Sister Lucia dos Santos meets with Pope John Paul II on May 13, 1982, in Fatima, Portugal, one year to the day after the pope was shot in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. The pope credited the Virgin Mary with helping him to survive the assassination attempt, which occurred on the feast of Our Lady of Fatima. Sister Lucia died Feb. 13, 2005, at the age of 97 at her convent in Coimbra, Portugal. She was declared "venerable" on June 22 by Pope Francis. (OSV News photo/KNA)

Carmelite Sister Lucia dos Santos, the last surviving Fatima visionary, died in the Carmelite cloister in Coimbra, Portugal, in February 2005 at the age of 97. At the time of her death, St. John Paul II recalled their "bonds of spiritual friendship that intensified with the passing of time."

"I always felt supported by the daily gift of her prayers, especially in difficult moments of trial and suffering," the pope wrote in a message to Bishop Albino Mamede Cleto of Coimbra, less than two months before the bishop's own death. "May the Lord repay her abundantly for the great and hidden service she gave the church."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.