MARY-EXPLAINED-VIDEO-SERIES

Dominican Sister Alexandra Prosser, chair of the department of religion at St. John Paul the Great High School in Dumfries, Va., is pictured in “a screenshot from Mary, Explained,” a new, seven-part video series from the Diocese of Arlington. The video tackles the catechetical gap, offering an engaging refresher course in who the Blessed Mother is, what the church teaches about her, and why all Catholics should be close to her. (OSV News screenshot/Diocese of Arlington)

She has been called history's most famous woman. But the average Catholic may nonetheless find their theological knowledge of Mary, the mother of God, slightly rusty.

"Mary, Explained", a new, seven-part video series from the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, tackles this catechetical gap, offering an engaging refresher course in who the Blessed Mother is, what the church teaches about her, and why all Catholics should be close to her.

