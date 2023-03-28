EUCHARISTIC-REVIVAL-MYSTAGOGY-SERIES

A priest raises the chalice and Communion host in this illustration. The National Eucharistic Revival announced March 20, 2023, the release of a special mystagogy series of weekly catechetical reflections throughout Easter season. The series is called an invitation to all Catholics to go "deeper into mysteries of Christ by reflecting on truth, goodness and beauty of the Mass." (OSV News photo/CNS file, Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON | The National Eucharistic Revival announced it will release what it called the "first-of-its-kind" mystagogy series of weekly catechetical reflections throughout the Easter season to "invite all Catholics deeper into the mysteries of Christ by reflecting on the truth, goodness and beauty of the Mass," a news release on the series said.

"Mystagogy" is an intentional deepening of a disciple of Jesus Christ's understanding of the faith following the reception of the sacraments. The term also refers to the period between Easter and Pentecost, following a new Catholic's reception into the church at the Easter Vigil, where he or she reflects more deeply on the sacraments and this new life of following Christ.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.