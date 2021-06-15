These are the book covers of "Holy Mysteries! 12 Investigations into Extraordinary Cases," by Sophie de Mullenheim; "Brilliant! 25 Catholic Scientists, Mathematicians, and Super Smart People," by David Michael Warren, illustrated by Jaclyn Warren; "The Interior Castle: A Boy's Journey Into the Riches of Prayer," by Judith Bouilloc, illustrated by Eric Puybaret. The books are reviewed by Regina Lordan. (CNS composite/courtesy Magnificat, Pauline Books and Media, Ignatius Press)