INDIATLANTIC | Florida Catholics have continued to journey with poor families and children in Haiti over the decades supporting them, getting to know them and constantly being inspired by their get faith in God as they carry heavy crosses along their paths.
“We fell in love with the Haitian people,” said Mary Ann Loafman, a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus in Indialantic, who began visiting Haiti with her husband, Jim, 25 years ago as part of her parish’s Haitian Mission, now called Hearts Out to Haiti. “Today, Haiti and its people have horrible problems. There is little attention being given to the people, who need help.”
HEARTS OUT TO HAITI
Hearts Out to Haiti moves towards its 25th year of making significant difference in the lives of people living in extreme poverty in Haiti, the poorest country in the western hemisphere.
At first, mission initiatives were focused on essentials that would help the people have a better life, but once realizing that education is the catalyst to unlocking the chains of poverty, efforts refocused on the children and their futures.
In July, leaders began its annual campaign, Adopt-a-Teacher, to support schools during the 2023-2024 school year that starts in September.
“Our dream is to educate as many children as we can so that they can take control of their destiny,” said Tim Muth, a teacher at Florida Institute of Technology and Hearts Out to Haiti team leader since 2012 when Jim Loafman passed the torch.
“Once the students graduate, we have hopes they can get jobs or take over the farms.”
MINISTRY TIMELINE
Retired Msgr. David Page, 91, pastor emeritus, is behind Holy Name of Jesus’s Haitian mission. He was inspired after reading about the Parish Twinning Program of Americas based in Nashville that pairs congregation in the United States with needy parishes in Haiti. He was hooked immediately, and then, he hooked his flock.
“Initially, we just sent money,” Msgr. Page told the Florida Catholic. “We discovered the great need there.”
The parish began working with the priests, who minister in the villages of Les Palmes and Durissy southwest of Haiti's capitol of Port-au-Prince. They watch over the farming families living there in the remote, mountainous region and provide pastoral care.
Residents live simply, with little more than a roof overhead and no running water, electricity or toilets. The tiny “chapel” schools of the villages are built with tin roofs and have dirt or stone floors and wooden tables and benches. Currently, there are nine schools serving thousands of children, and a high school for teen students.
Mary Ann and Jim spent weeks and months at a time on mission trips as part of their leadership. They established relationships with the priests and families of the area, assessed community needs and headed up trips for parishioners to have mission experiences and meet the people.
“The Haitian people are hardworking, industrious and intelligent,” Jim said. “Men work hard to grow what they can in fields. Women rise before dawn and trek for hours to get water from a reservoir. The people are concerned with feeding their children and living day-to-day. We have no faith compared to the faith they have.”
BUILDING UP THE SCHOOLS
Early efforts led to the construction of a cistern for clean drinking water, outdoor toilets and a much-needed bridge. A 10-room high school now equipped with a computer lab and 15 laptop computers was built. A kindergarten was constructed and a vocational program is now giving opportunities to young men to learn agricultural skills and be equipped to become self-sufficient.
The mission’s Adopt-a-Teacher campaign supports salaries of 150 teachers and provides teacher training. Monies also help 3,500 students with school books, supplies and medication to treat side effects from parasites transmitted through soil, food and water.
Seeds of faith are planted through Bible studies. Funds purchase and make possible Bibles and rosaries. “We are building on faith,” Muth said. “The people are very faith-filled folks. This is what makes our children different. They are good kids.”
RECENT REPORT CARDS
Father Yves Anis, pastor at St. Rose de Lima in Leogane, serves as director of schools. Both he and Father Roud Sauveur, the pastor of Our Lady of Presentation in Les Palmes, keep in touch with Hearts Out to Haiti leaders and makes visits to Holy Name from time to time.
“The children are making progress,” said Father Anis in a recent email. “We want to train another generation of conscientious men and women who can contribute to the development of the future Haiti we all dream of. ... Haiti will one day shine through the efforts of many young boys and girls. Thank you for helping us take more positive steps towards this great change that we all long for.”
TODAY FROM AFAR
Holy Name missionaries have curtailed trips to Haiti not only because of safety concerns of the missionaries, but to keep their families and the priests safe from gangsters who might target the villages if Americans made visits.
Conditions in Haiti continue to worsen after the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moise, July 7, 2021. Haiti is experiencing political chaos, famine, a cholera outbreak and lawlessness with gangs in control.
Once a tropical paradise with white sand beaches and crystal water visited by superstars, Haiti is in ruins and experiencing environmental deterioration with deforestation, erosion and continuous natural disasters.
In May, the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories to Americans saying, “Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure.”
With hurricane season underway, Haitian people are now also at the mercy of the weather. June 2 brought torrential rains that caused flooding, mudslides and destruction killing 42 people throughout the country and leaving thousands displaced. A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook Haiti June 6 killing four people.
Father Sauveur gave an update by email saying that four of the locals were killed, schools were damaged and five families lost homes.
”We are experiencing disaster upon disaster," he wrote. "In January, people lost their gardens because of dryness, but these days, we lose people, animals, gardens, buildings because of flooding. And, if flooding wasn’t enough, we've added an earthquake to the menu of sadness.” He ended asking for prayers.
Mission leaders sent emergency funds for the purchase of seeds to replant crops and funds for rice to feed the children as families get back on their feet.
WORK CONTINUED
We talked to several people in Florida involved in mission work in Haiti. Father Yves Geffrard, coordinator of Haitian Minister of the Diocese of Palm Beach and administrator of Notre Dame Mission in Fort Pierce, heads up disaster relief for Haiti over the years.
“No one is safe there,” he said of Haiti. “We continue to pray for Haiti and provide ongoing aid to the people."
In prayerful support, Father Geffrard held a full day of prayer, fasting and adoration June 27, the feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the patron of Haiti.
“As Christians, we know that we have to help those in need. Haitian people believe that something will work out because of their faith in God. They don’t give up on their faith,” Father Geffrard told the Florida Catholic.
AMOR EN ACCIÓN
Amor en Acción, or Love in Action in Spanish, is a Catholic lay missionary group in the Archdiocese of Miami that began work in Haiti in 1979. Miami’s second archbishop, Edward A. McCarthy, led the group to begin work there as the missionary arm of the Archdiocese of Miami in its sister diocese relationship with the Diocese of Port-de-Paix.
“We are currently not traveling to Haiti because of the dangerous conditions although we continue to work hand in glove to uphold our financial and pastoral commitments to our sister schools in Port de Paix,” said board member Sofia Cueto Rhodes.
Amor en Acción is dedicated to projects focused on education, evangelization, nutrition and construction of schools over in the diocese’s poorest areas in northwest Haiti, where no aid groups go. Disaster relief and recovery projects, tuition assistance, agriculture skills training, water purification, and cholera prevention and treatment are some of the projects pursued.
“Haiti is in dire straits,” said board member Carlos Cueto, Rhodes’ father. “If people don’t help, the Haitian people will die. I am not giving up hope, but continue to plow. I hope that some day the crops will blossom from the ground and grow.”
PRAYERS FOR HAITI
Pope Francis said in a video message “every Christian is called to be a missionary. Prayer is the first 'missionary work' — the first! — that every Christian can and must do, and it is also the most effective, even if this cannot be measured."
Mary Ann continues to pray for the people she has grown close and witnessed with great faith.
“They are amazing people full of faith. I pray for them every night,” she said. “My prayer is the old fashion one, the rosary.”
HOW TO HELP
Hearts Out to Haiti Mission
Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Indialantic: 321-773-2783, heartsouttohaiti@hnj.org
Notre Dame Mission
Diocese of Palm Beach, Fort Pierce: 772-466-9617, notredamecatholicmission@hotmail.com
Amor en Acción
Archdiocese of Miami: 305-762-1226, amorenaccion2@gmail.com
