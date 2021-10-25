Siblings in Guatemala are seen with a Box of Joy in this undated photo. U.S. Catholic parishes, schools and groups pack the boxes with small gifts for children in several impoverished nations in an annual program sponsored by Cross Catholic Outreach in Boca Raton, Fla. This year's program kicked off in early September and during Box of Joy Collection Week Nov. 6-14, 2021, the boxes are dropped off at various U.S. collection points to be shipped to the children by Cross Catholic Outreach. (CNS photo/Cross Catholic Outreach)