BELLEVIEW | David Pistarelli Jr. has served the Church faithfully in various ministries since he was a youngster, but when he took on his present extraordinary role, he found his true calling that has touched him in a very special way.
“I don't have enough fingers and toes to count the ways in which the ministry has helped me grow closer to the Lord,” said Pistarelli, 33, an extraordinary minister of holy Communion.
“It is an honor and privilege to bring the body of Christ to the people.”
Pistarelli, an only child, grew up at St. Theresa Parish in Belleview located in Central Florida in the Diocese of Orlando. As a child, he took part in the youth ministry and the religious education program at his parish, and at one point, he was trained to be an altar server helping at Masses.
Time went on. When he was in his teen years, inspired by the witness of his religious educators, priests of the parish and others, he joined the team of extraordinary ministers –-as in “extra”-ordinary.
Ministers of holy Communion have the unique role of placing the holy Eucharist on worshipers’ hands or tongues at Communion time. The laity have been commissioned by proper authorities to assist the ordinary ministers, the parish priests or deacons, when they are in need of help.
Pistarelli has an extraordinary devotion to what he does. “The ministry is truly rewarding.” said Pistarelli. “It is an honor and great privilege.”
There is more to the ministry than helping at parish Masses. Extraordinary ministers also take Communion to the homes of shut-ins, who cannot get to church because they are too ill or they are frail and confined.
The coronavirus pandemic that hit at the end of 2019 and raged in the beginning of 2020 put a halt to visits and ministry inside assisted living facilities, homes and hospitals. There were lockdowns and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued strict national regulations and guidelines as far as people making visits to the elderly and sick.
Rose Cruz is coordinator of the ministry program at St. Theresa, a parish with a large senior population. She has served as an extraordinary minister for over 10 years.
“Before the pandemic, I had 70 ministers on my roster,” she said. “Covid changed everything. We had our first meeting of the year on Jan. 28. “We had 35 people show up.”
At the present time, restrictions are easing and ministers are gradually getting back to their spiritual business making visits to their people.
“As far as the current situation regarding the pandemic, I'm slowly getting back to visiting the nursing homes,” said Pistarelli. “We make the necessary adjustments along the way depending on the COVID status of each facility.”
Extraordinary ministers represent the Church, and not only do they have the responsibility of protecting and bringing the Lord to individuals beyond the church, they also serve as evangelists when they visit people, who may be at vulnerable and painful stages of their life. “You have to be prepared for any situation,” said Pistarelli.
Volunteers must commit to continuous training and spiritual, theological and practical development. They attend training sessions and workshops conducted by dioceses. As part of parish and diocesan procedures ministers are fingerprinted and are required to participate in safe environment training.
Pistarelli began his ministry helping with the distribution of the Eucharist at Mass at St. Theresa. When he was a young adult, he began ministering to the sick and homebound partnering with another minister. From an early age, he has had a disability. When he was a young adult, Pistarelli decided to make ministry and service to others his vocation, and from our conversations with him, it is apparent that he puts his heart and soul into his work.
He continues to serve as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion helping out at Mass celebrations and also ministers to the sick and homebound. He is a member of the St. Paul the First Hermit Council 14222 and St. Mark Assembly 3296 of the Orlando Diocese and heads up the Legion of Mary ministry at his parish dedicated to prayer and service.
“He does a lot of stuff around the parish,” said parishioner Eileen Ritter, who is also a volunteer of St. Theresa. She serves as a lector and an extraordinary minister. “It is an amazing parish. We have a lot of dedicated people.”
Ritter knows the responsibilities that come along with the job of being an extraordinary minister and seeing Jesus before her when she distributes the consecrated Eucharist.
“I have more reverence and a whole new appreciation for the Eucharist,” she said. “It is a very big responsibility. It makes us be better and live as models of faith.”
Pistarelli makes visits to two assisted living facilities in the Belleview area. Before the pandemic, he served about 30 individuals living at the two homes.
He also makes weekly visits to people on the parish’s request list who are confined at home or other care facilities. People are asked to contact the parish to include their name or the name of a loved one on the list if they are planning a stay in a hospital or if they are sick at home and are unable to attend church.
“Some of the people that live in the assisted living facilities don’t have families or their family lives far away,” said Pistarelli, who confessed that he has become attached to some of the people he visits and made many friends with the isolated and alone over the years.
“We might be the only person they see besides the nursing staff. We are their only visitors. One of the joys of this ministry is to walk into a room and see the joy on the person’s face.”
Pistarelli shared some of his unforgettable experiences while serving in his extraordinary ministry role. He fondly recalled bringing the Lord to his elderly grandparents when they were nearing the end of life. He cherishes the times he visited priests of the parish shut-in for one reason or the other in care facilities.
Father George Koerber, 85, a priest from Ohio serving at St. Theresa was living in an area nursing home after being diagnosed with cancer. Msgr. James Lichtenthal, a retired priest, formerly of St. Theresa, was recovering from knee surgery in a local rehabilitation facility.
Pistarelli said it was a “privilege” visiting the priests. “Monsignor appreciated it,” he said. “After all, I had the privilege to serve with him at the altar during holy Mass. It was interesting. He was on the other side.”
Looking back across the years, Pistarelli says that he has been blessed by his ministry. He explained that working in service to others has helped him grow and learn and develop a closer relationship with Jesus.
“It is so rewarding,” he said. “We grow from what we learn from the people. They are the teachers. For me, it is an honor and a privilege to be able to help bring the body and blood of Jesus to people.”
