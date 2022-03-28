North Miami Beach | Jim Fanning’s longing to see the face of Jesus, when he was a young man, has led him on a lifelong quest and mission that continues today.
“I always wondered what Jesus looked like,” said Fanning, 86. “I was in the library at the Jesuit seminary when I saw a picture of the Shroud of Turin. I was fascinated and started studying it.”
Fast forward to decades later. Fanning continues to explore the shroud one of the most analyzed items in human history. He is part of a “shroud community” with medical professionals, scientists, archeologists, theologians and others, hooked on finding out the mysteries behind the linen piece, thought by many to be the burial cloth that wrapped the body of Jesus Christ.
“I have no doubt that it is real,” said Fanning, a parishioner of Annunciation in West Park. “People need to accept it.”
A historian, counselor and teacher, Fanning has spent decades writing about and lecturing on the Shroud of Turin that he thinks is linked to the Lord’s Passion and Bible scriptures.
He knows just about everything there is to know about every inch of the cloth that holds the image of a crucified man with shoulder-length hair and a mustache and 130 wounds, punctures and slashes.
In 1988, the shroud came under worldwide scrutiny when researchers tested a material sample and found that it was from more modern times, but evidence soon after, showed that the sample was cloth used to repair the shroud after it had been damaged by a fire.
“The nuns did a great job patching the shroud,” said Fanning about the repair entrusted to local Poor Clare nuns who sewed new pieces of linen in the shroud. “No one could tell it had been patched.”
The Church has never officially ruled on the shroud’s validity, but the millions of pilgrims including saints and popes who have visited Turin over the centuries to get a glimpse at the relic indicates its magnetic power.
Safeguarded at the Cathedral of San Giovanni Battista (St. John the Baptist) and displayed on rare occasions, the shroud has survived two fires, environmental elements and the aging process — a miracle in itself.
Popes have issued statement about the cloth and paid homage to the Shroud of Turin over the centuries. In recent times, St. John Paul II visited in 1998 saying "The Shroud is an image of God's love as well as of human sin.”
Pope Francis knelt and prayed before the shroud in 2015 during his visit to Turin. Afterwards he celebrated Mass outside the cathedral.
During his homily, he said, “For love, he became man; for love, he died and resurrected; for love, he is always at our side, in beautiful moments and in difficult ones. Jesus loves us always, until the end, without limits and without measure. And he loves all of us to the point that we each can say, ‘He gave his life for me.’ … The faithfulness of Jesus does not give up even in the face of our own unfaithfulness.”
Fanning hopes to present his talks this Lent to as many people as he can reach bringing them the message of God’s mercy and love and the gift of the sinless saviour, who died for man’s sins.
“I want to give as many presentations as possible,” he said. “I will talk to anyone who is interested in having me.
“This is something so important. The shroud verifies Jesus’ passion and his resurrection.”
Fanning, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, grew up in a large Irish Catholic family. The family was active at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore. All five Fanning children went to Catholic school.
At around 17, Fanning felt called to the priesthood. He applied to be a candidate with the Jesuits and went through five years of formation and study, but at some point, as he discerned, he felt God strongly calling him in another directions.
He left the Jesuits and entered the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania to complete studies. He earned degrees in history and counseling, and after graduating set out on a teaching career serving students in public schools in New York, where he met his wife, also a teacher.
In 1970, Fanning landed a job as a guidance counselor in the Miami-Dade public school system and later, he taught political science during the evening at Barry University from 1974 to 1985.
All along, he continued his fascination with the shroud, and began sharing what he has learned about it through talks at Catholic schools, parishes and before members of various organizations.
Today, Fanning is retired, but still going strong. He spends time with his five grown children, and enjoys doing things with his wife of more than 50 years. He serves his parish as a lector.
His passion for the shroud and letting others know about the burial cloth mentioned in the Bible continues to burn strong ever since the day he opened the book in the seminary library and gazed upon the face imprinted on the Shroud of Turin.
“When I was 13, I nearly died from appendix surgery,” he said. “Why did I live? Maybe God wanted me to tell people about the shroud.”
Fanning has never actually visited Turin or the Cathedral of San Giovanni Battista (St. John the Baptist), where the original cloth is safeguarded, so he has never actually seen the shroud up close and personal.
After spending a lifetime gazing at photos and reproductions of the Shroud of Turin in one form or the other, does he have a clear vision of what the Lord looks like?
“I see this incredible person that suffered in a real way,” he said. “He is beautiful. He is radiant.
“Jesus wants people in heaven. Only his passion and resurrection would redeem man. The shroud gives us hope.”
To schedule a talk of the Shroud of Turin, contact Jim Fanning at 954-547-1899.
