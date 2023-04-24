NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Jason Collins 42, feels fulfilled by the work that he has done in his life, but after making it through some very tough years and a couple of near-death experiences, he believes there is so much more that he can do by helping others.
“The Lord has his hand on me,” said Collins, a native of New Smyrna Beach and photographer, former law enforcement officer and father of three children
“I am blessed and thankful to God for letting me live,” he said. “Now, I want to give back by serving others.”
Florida Catholic readers may remember Collins. We look back over 15 years ago. His eye-catching photos graced the pages of the Florida Catholic for about five years. He was a regular contributor, and his images vividly brought stories to life and won several national awards.
Collins, a long-time parishioner of Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie, is currently relocated and trying to get back on his feet in Melbourne in the Diocese of Orlando.
He is near family members after numerous health issues and procedures that started over seven years ago that left him disabled, financially strapped and dealing with a strained marriage.
In the wake of his storm, he is now making progress managing his health problems and in good spirits spending time with his kids 6, 15 and 18. He also is aimed at giving back.
“I spent a very long time in and out of the hospital and was visited by several Eucharistic ministers,” he said. “When I was visited by the ministers, I felt like that was something I really wanted to do.
“Once my health got a little bit better, I was commissioned as a Eucharistic minister and a minister for the sick, which I very much enjoy. I also joined the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family,” he said. “I wanted to give back by serving others.”
Since moving, a few months ago, he has joined Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Melbourne and signed up to help in ministry efforts at the parish being warmly received and welcomed. “They seemed excited to have me,” he said.
Looking back
Collins grew up in Volusia County, where he was active at Sacred Heart Parish and School and where the seeds of his faith were planted. He was an altar server and member of the choir and went to the parish’s Catholic school.
“It was at this time when I wanted to become a priest,” he said feeling called to serve God around age 10 after witnessing the parish priests and their friendly and prayerful ways. He was told that he was too young, but to keep the call of the Lord on his heart.
Collins grandmother, who died in 2011 at 86, had a big influence on him. Marie Steighner and her husband Edward Steighner, Sr. were long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart. She spearheaded the Chaplet of Divine Mercy devotion at her parish and led rosary every day.
“My grandmother was a saint,” he said. “She would pray every night. She taught me a lot. She experienced terrible pain before she died. She told us that it was her cross to carry.”
Love for photography
Collins has had a camera in his hand as long as he can remember. He credits his grandfather and uncle, both photographers for teaching him everything he knows about taking pictures. He thanks God for giving him the know-how to be in the right place and at the exact moment to capture the perfect shoot.
“I love photography,” he said. “When I was about 15, my uncle asked me to help him take pictures at a wedding. It came naturally to me. God gave me a gift.”
He studied journalism and criminal justice at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce. After school, he launched a successful photography career.
In 2008, he landed a job with the State of Florida Department of Corrections. Law enforcement was something that always interested him. The job with the state he gladly accepted because it was a mix of everything he dreamed of.
He worked for the next eight years helping the department with photography and videography while taking on different positions. He worked at various maximum security facilities in Palm Beach and Martin County climbing up the ranks from corrections officer to sergeant, lieutenant and captain in charge.
“It is a very dangerous job,” he said. “You are on alert 24 hours a day. You see the worst of the worst. We lost several officers,” he said sharing some of the horrible and gruesome experiences he encountered inspecting cells, walking the yards and in the midst of life-threatening situations.
“You see evil in people. These were killers. Some people do turn to God.”
Collins said with God’s grace he remained cool, calm and collective and for the most part safe through situations. “I was the complete person in charge. That is how I advanced,” he said. “It was a stressful job.”
Collins believes that workplace stress and the death of his step-father and then, young nephew in 2016 were big factors triggering his medical emergency.
He was at the top of his career when he began experiencing loss of movement in his legs. First came the tests, and then, the diagnosis, polyneuropathy or nerve damage that could have been hereditary.
He was left in a wheelchair and underwent two months of extensive rehab. “That got me walking again,” he said calling it a miracle.
After suffering two sudden embolisms in his lungs and nearly dying, he went through a multitude of more tests. Medical reports indicated he had a rare blood clotting disorder and tissue disease.
“I was medically retired and sadly I am disabled,” he said. “I thank God that he let me live.” He left the department, but decided to devote his time to servicing others for the glory of God.
Service work
Julie McAninley,an extraordinary minister at Holy Family, is sad about Jason’s situation and move. She keeps him in prayers.
“Jason was commissioned as a minister in 2018,” she said about Collins official step to become an Extraordinary minister to serve the sick after he was disabled. “He was available any time we needed him. He was very accommodating. It was very sad to hear about all his health issues. He was very sick but always called back.”
During the COVID pandemic, Colins, vulnerable with underlying health conditions, volunteered to help with outreach through Holy Family. Barbara Prey spearheaded the program organizing food drives and distributing items collected for parishioners, who could not get out to purchase food.
“Jason is a fine young man,” she said. “Jason helped me transport goods and was always there for me. I remember he was having medical issues.”
Bouncing back
Collins continues to have ambitions to succeed and help others not knowing what is in store for him. He is valuing life more than ever and thanking God for all those who have helped him.
Before leaving Port St. Lucie, he turned to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a nonprofit Catholic organization serving the needy, for some assistance. A Melbourne man, who asked to remain anonymous, also came forth on Facebook and gave him an old car, which he uses to get around.
“We helped him,” said Camille Mongiello of the Holy Family St. Vincent organization. I remember he was going through a lot. You never know what another person is going through.”
Collins is taking it day by day. “I have my good days and my bad one,” he said. “This has been my cross to carry as long as I am able to carry it. The Lord gives me strength.
“I have never questioned why this all happened to me. Now, I want to give back. I want to do ministry and hope to shoot more photos,” he said.
