Jensen Beach — Faith and tradition are at the heart of Brian Baker’s work in churches, cathedrals and basilicas throughout the country remaining steadfast in mission helping clergy beautify their houses of worship following in the footsteps of his father.
“I love what I do. It is very fulfilling. I meet so many wonderful people. I hope to continue working for a long time,” he said.
Meet the man behind the beautification projects of many of the churches and other worship spots that you may have prayed, reflected and spent time with God.
Baker, 65, is a part-time resident of Jensen Beach in Martin County and Southington in Connecticut. He is celebrating 38 years of marriage with his bride Lisa and is the father of three children ages 21, 25 and 28.
Brian launched Baker Liturgical Art more than 20 years ago, and he and his team have worked in dioceses across the country including the Dioceses of Orlando, Venice and Palm Beach in the Sunshine State.
He is beginning two new projects in Jacksonville in the Diocese of St. Augustine after completing several major jobs including renovations at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Ponte Vedra Beach and projects at St. Augustine Parish, Prince of Peace Church at Mission Nombre de Dios and Our Lady of La Leche National Shrine in St. Augustine.
Seeds were planted
From the time he was a baby, Baker has been inside, outside and around churches, and since he was a kid, he has served them alongside his father.
The elder Patrick Baker, born in Dublin, Ireland and educated by the Jesuits at Belvedere College came to America in 1954 bringing his wife Patricia with him. They settled in Southington 20 miles southwest of Hartford.
Patrick was a candle salesman selling his wares to pastors and churches across New England. In 1965, he opened Lenehan and Baker in Hartford, and in 1983, Patrick Baker and Sons in Southington featuring everything Catholic from cards to candles and statues to vestments.
“I helped my father deliver candles,” said Brian, who fondly recalls his childhood and visits to various churches making deliveries. “My father believed in service and quality.”
Brian grew up with three brothers and three sisters. He was the middle child of the Baker clan. The children attended Catholic school, and all were involved in the parish in one ministry or the other.
“We lived next to the mother church of our town, St. Thomas,” he said. “It had a convent, and my parents helped start a school. They rallied behind their friends.”
Brian served at the altar during Masses helping out the priests. “I thought about becoming a priest, but I decided I wanted a family,” he said.
After graduating from St. Paul High School in Bristol, Brian studied at Florida Southern College in Lakeland earning a business degree and returning home to once again help his father out taking on the president and chief executive officer position. Mr. Baker died in 2019, but his tradition of service carried on through the well-known Patrick Baker and Sons business.
Launching his business
In 2003, Brian took a leap of faith launching Baker Liturgical Art specializing in liturgical design, restoration, renovation and new build services. The business took off and was a success.
Son Garrett, recently joined his father’s business after graduating from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island. At this point, he is learning all aspects of the trade.
“It is an honor to be welcomed into the family business as the third generation,” he said. “Knowing I am following in the footsteps of two of the men I respect most in the world means so much to me. I could not be happier and more grateful for the opportunity.”
Projects
We met up with Baker last summer at the unveiling of a chapel he transformed for the Carmelites of Lourdes Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach and the people they care for. He gave us a tour, and we were amazed at the transformation of what was merely a simple worship space with minimum furnishings.
Sister Peter Lillian DiMaria on the board for the Congregation of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm attended the June 30 Mass with unveiling and blessing ceremonies with main celebrant Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. “This is a beautiful chapel,” she said. “Jesus is always present. People have a place to go and be with the Lord.”
In the Palm Beach diocese, Brian has been commissioned for work at St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach, Holy Cross in Vero Beach, Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center in North Palm Beach and Our Lady of Lourdes in Boca Raton.
A major beautification project was completed in 2007 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola on Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. Bishop Barbarito was delighted with the outcome.
“More than a year ago, there was a strong hope to do some minor renovation on the cathedral,” he said in his Jan. 12-18 2007 Florida Catholic column. “Love moved that hope to definite plans for a major renovation as well as to the successful raising of the capital needed. Faith brought the whole project to completion,” he said thanking supporters and then, giving a shot out to Brian and his team. “I cannot thank Mr. Baker and his firm enough for their singular devotion to this miracle.”
A unique project in the Diocese of Venice
Among the work Baker Liturgical has done in the Diocese of Venice is St. Paul Church in Arcadia, a massive undertaking working with Bishop Frank J. Dewane.
“We took a Winn Dixie and transformed it into a Catholic church,” he said about transforming 38,000 square-feet designed for selling food for people’s table to a church to nourish souls.
“Bishop Dewane was very, very involved and excellent to work with,” said Brain.
St. Paul Church with Spanish, mission style architecture designed to serve the rapidly growing multicultural community in DeSoto County was dedicated March 2, 2021. It now, stands as a city centerpiece featuring custom-fused windows, triple arched entrance and beautiful interior.
Leticia Flores was on hand for the dedication. “What a wonderful day,” Flores told the Florida Catholic. “Bishop Dewane has blessed this community with this new church. We are so grateful.”
A favorite project
Brian has worked with Vatican officials to coordinate the vestments and sacred vessels for papal visits in America, a highlight of his career, but a major project in St. Augustine was one of his favorite jobs.
“My first project in the Diocese of St. Augustine was at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine,” he said about being commissioned to restore the oldest church in America constructed in the late 1790’s.
Brian and his team completed the eight-month project in time for the Founder’s Day celebration September 2015 in St. Augustine. The 450th anniversary of St. Augustine and America’s oldest parish was a spectacular event at the beautiful new Cathedral Basilica attended by Church leaders and led by then Bishop of St. Augustine Felipe Estevez and Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, serving as papal envoy to Pope Francis.
Brian says his days spent inside the cathedral working with his crew and feeling the presence of God were a blessing.
“I fell in love with that cathedral. “It is a special place. It is my favorite project by far.”
Father Thomas Willis, rector of the cathedral, was pleased at the completion saying that the project was two-fold. “I have to tell you that the work they have done is meant to last,” he said during an interview shown on YouTube. “It is a renovation, but it is also preservation so that the cathedral will stand the time for years to come.”
Moving forward steadfast in tradition
Baker carries a business card with his company’s information and a moto, “restoring the past preserving the future.” A Celtic or Latin cross is in the top corner of the card, a Christian symbol seen everywhere in Ireland.
Obviously, it reminds Brian of his Irish roots and his father, a man he has followed and learned so much.
“I love what I am doing,” he said. “It has been a journey that I would do all over again.”
