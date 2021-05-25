DAYTONA BEACH | Andrew Acebal has faced tremendous setbacks during his senior year of ups and downs and utter surprises, but he has continued to remain hopeful never worrying about tomorrow or getting stuck in the past inspiring everyone around him.
“I wasn’t going to let it get me down,” said Andrew, 18, a graduate of Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona. “I decided to be tough and remain strong.”
A big guy at 6-foot, 195 pounds, there is no doubt that Andrew is strong, but he is also described as composed, easy to get along with and committed.
In his sophomore year, Andrew transferred from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange to Father Lopez, where his parents, Kelly and Christopher Acebal, both graduated. It didn’t take long for him to get noticed.
He is in the top 10 percent of his class maintaining a 4.3 grade point average, and outside the classroom, he is a competitor, who excels in sports.
“Andrew is a great student,” said math teacher Brenton Edwards. “His success in my class is earned through hard work, dedication and a willingness to challenge himself. He really is a good kid, the kind everyone roots for.”
Andrew joined the Green Wave football team, when he came to Father Lopez. He plays quarterback, and having a good arm and a .500 batting average, he joined the baseball team and serves as captain.
“Andrew is a very talented young man,” said Green Wave Coach Daniel Fish. “He is very gifted on the football field as a quarterback and on the baseball diamond as an outfielder, who bats in the clean-up spot.”
Andrew was at the top of his game when football season opened last fall. “As a junior, he led Volusia County in every major passing statistic,” Fish said. “He is a phenomenal leader always encouraging his teammates to stay focused and to be the best they can be at all times. He spends extra time after practices working with other teammates, who need a little extra work and to just improve his team in general.”
During the second game of the season, the Green Wave playing Pine Ridge Panthers were in the lead when the field of sports became a little cruel. In the third quarter, Andrew dropped back to pass and was rushed. Taking a hard blow, he fell to the ground.
“The doctor said my ankle was broken and my ligaments were torn,” Andrew recalled. “I wouldn’t be able to play for the rest of the season.”
The break required surgery. Andrew was confined to a wheelchair.
“I was emotional and sad,” he said. “It was the end of my football career. I was certain that I would be recruited. It had always been my dream. It was the hardest thing that had ever happened to me.”
After surgery and two days in the hospital, Andrew returned home. “Everyone was praying for me,” he said.
People in the school community prayed for Andrews speedy recovery. Parishioners and priests at St. Brendan Parish in Ormond Beach, where Andrew has server at the altar since he was in fourth grade, were praying.
“The priests and parishioners watched Andrew grow up in the church,” said his mother, Kelly. “Church is a big part of our life.”
With the spirit of a champion, Andrew put the bad experience behind him and went back to school.
“He'd have his backpack hanging off one handle and his lunch off the other while he relied on classmates to push him around,” Edwards said.
Andrew began working out with weights as he continued rehabilitation. “I was eating right and getting stronger,” he said. “I wanted to get back on the field as soon as possible.”
He continued to show up at every football practice sitting on the sideline and cheering his teammates on. “Andrew did his best to prepare our second string quarterback,” said Coach Fish about Andrew’s outreach to help his younger substitute.
“I know how hard it was for him to watch his team every single day without being able to play himself, but like the high character young man he is, he put the team first and did everything in his power to help contribute.”
Football ended. Baseball season began. Andrew was healed and walking and ready to play ball. “I was in really good shape,” he said. “I had been working extra hard. We were excited and our expectations were high.”
During the second game, the Green Wave played the Interlachen Rams in an away game in Interlachen. The game was off to a good start. Andrew in the field ran for a foul ball colliding with a teammate.
Andrew’s parents followed the ambulance transporting their son to the hospital. “He was texting us,” Christopher said. “He told us that there was no need to be negative — to focus on the positive.”
The doctor’s exam that revealed that his injured and healed ankle was fine. His leg was broken.
Andrew had to undergo another surgery and days in the hospital. He spent the rest of the season away from the game.
“The community was crushed,” said Leigh Svajko, school principal. “Andrew handled everything with such faithfulness and grace. The kid that collided with him was so depressed,” said Svajko adding that Andrew comforted the teen telling him that it was an accident and everything would be okay.
Again, the setbacks were painful. Andrew said his spirits were lifted when he experienced the support of the community.
“I am so thankful for my football team and family and my baseball team and family,” said Andrew. “The community has been so good to me. I am thankful to my parents. I can never thank them enough.”
With a fighting spirit, Andrew continues to rehabilitate. “His senior year has been a roller coaster, but he has never lost sight of his faith or his commitment to others,” Svajko saod. “He has been an inspiration to our whole community.”
After graduation, Andrew intends on studying business and finance. Villanova University, a Catholic school in Philadelphia, is a possible choice of schools, but he is leaning towards the University of Florida in Gainesville, where his favorite football player, Tim Tebow, played quarterback and won the Heisman Trophy and two national championships. Following college, Tebow had a brief National Football League career and then, went into professional baseball.
“I have always been inspired by Tim Tebow,” said Andrew. “I met him when I was 4 years old. His strength, his will to win and his faith inspired me,” he said about Tebow, the player known for wearing his faith on his sleeve and for taking a knee during games in expression of his thanks to God for any successes.
For now, Andrew is in rehab, looking forward to college and remaining positive. “I will use this time to work out and get strong,” he said. “I want to try out for football in the spring.”
Coach Fish continues to follow Andrew’s journey. “Andrew is truly a special human being who will achieve amazing things in his future. I am very excited to watch him walk down the path God has set for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.