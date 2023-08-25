LAY-PARISH-MISSIONARIES

Father James Keiter, who ministers to 12 parishes in the farthest flung parts of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb., is seen at the center of a table with FOCUS lay missionaries and others in this undated photo. The priest is working with missionaries from the Fellowship of Catholic University Students to build up disciples of Jesus in his parishes. (OSV News photo/courtesy Father James Keiter)

Lay men and women carrying out missionary work in parishes, either on a full time or volunteer basis, are helping Catholic clergy expand the evangelizing reach of their ministry wherever they are, from urban centers to prairie towns.

In the Diocese of Memphis, Tennessee, Rebecca Talarico, the diocese's associate director of youth ministry, told OSV News that programs vary from parish to parish and may use the catechism or the Bible "to create lessons that are suitable for young disciples."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.