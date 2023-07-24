UKRAINE-FAITH-OCCUPIED-VILLAGE

Vitya, a retired music teacher seen in this photo from June 29, 2023, became an unlikely catechist after Russian troops occupied his village near Borodyanka, Ukraine, for several weeks. He sheltered a woman raped by a Russian soldier and taught her and husband prayers; he also tried to "plant a seed" of humanity in the hearts of the Russian soldiers with whom he spoke. (OSV News/Gina Christian)

NEAR BORODYANKA, Ukraine | In a Ukrainian village some 50 miles outside Kyiv, a retired music teacher became an unlikely catechist -- and lifesaver -- as Russian troops brutally attacked several residents.

"We had two icons: the Mother of God and Christ," said Vitya, speaking through an interpreter with OSV News at his home on one of the village's few streets. "Every morning, I asked, 'Save us, Mother of God. Help us; let our guys fight them.'"

