EMMA-LETTER-BISHOP

Daniel T. O'Connell, Trenton, N.J.,'s diocesan associate director for curriculum and instruction, and Emma Close pose at her school, St. Mary Academy in Manahawkin, N.J., May 18, 2023. Because of a birth defect, some months prior she had to undergo amputation of her right lower leg and foot. At right, after a three-year pandemic delay, Emma was baptized April 23 and poses for a photo outside St. Mary Church in Barnegat, N.J. (OSV New photo/courtesy the Close family)

To many, it could seem that Emma Close has lived a lifetime in her 11 years: awaiting an adoptive family in China for eight years while receiving no formal education, her 2019 adoption just before COVID-19 shut down her country of origin, and a birth defect that required an amputation shortly thereafter.

However, Emma has kept a positive spirit and embraced her new parents -- Sandy and Bob Close, her education in St. Mary Academy in Manahawkin and her Catholic faith, culminating in her baptism April 23. And the support she has received even extends to a notable diocesan figure: Trenton Bishop David M. O'Connell.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.