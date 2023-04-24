SISTER-REGINE-HOLOCAUST-SURVIVOR

Sister Regine Canetti, 102, a member of the Congregation of Our Lady of Sion, who is a Holocaust survivor, stands in the garden of the Convent of the Sisters of Zion in the Biblical village of Ein Kerem in Jerusalem April 14, 2023. (OSV News photo/Debbie Hill)

When the raging ocean finally spit young Regine Canetti out, lifting her up a huge wave onto the thorny coast of the Turkish town of Silivri, she was stunned and shaken, her clothing fairly ripped from her body by the stormy sea.

On Dec. 12, 1940, 19-year-old Canetti, her parents and her younger brother had been among the 350 Bulgarian Jewish refugees escaping from the Nazis on the wood-hulled schooner name Salvador ("Savior" in the Judeo-Spanish Ladino dialect spoken by many Jews in the Balkans). They had originally left the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna on Dec. 3, with 10 times the ship's capacity for passengers, hoping to reach British Mandatory Palestine.

