Father Corneille Boyeye, chaplain at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, N.Y., and a member of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, anoints the hands of Cecilia Prado, center, and other nurses in the hospital's telemetry unit May 7, 2018. Among the many heroes that have emerged during the pandemic, Catholic hospital chaplains are especially inspirational. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)