Knights of Columbus District Deputy Thomas M. Perrotti, a member of Holy Cross Parish in Bridgeton, N.J., is pictured in an undated photo. He combined his passion for the Knights and ham radios to spearhead a project organizing about a dozen fellow hams to broadcast facts about the Knights' membership and charitable efforts during the Knights' 127th New Jersey State Convention. (OSV News photo/courtesy Thomas M. Perrotti)

The New Jersey Knights of Columbus took some advice from the Gospel of Matthew, namely that their light -- and good deeds -- should not be hidden under a bushel basket, but instead set high upon a lampstand for all to see.

This spring, the Knights operated over several amateur radio stations statewide from May 5 through May 20 under a special amateur radio call sign, K0C (K-zero-C) with the dual intent of sharing their philanthropic deeds and encouraging Catholic men to join the fraternal organization. The project, known in amateur radio lingo as a "Special Event Station," attempted to operate out of all five dioceses in the state until the last day of the 127th New Jersey State Convention in Wildwood.

