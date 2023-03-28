EUCHARISTIC-MIRACLE-CONNECTICUT

St. Thomas Church in Thomaston, Conn., is pictured in November 1991. The Archdiocese of Hartford is investigating a possible Eucharistic miracle at the church, where Communion hosts seemingly multiplied during Mass, March 5, 2023. St. Thomas is where Father Michael J. McGivney was pastor after being assistant pastor at St. Mary's Church in New Haven, where he founded the Knights of Columbus. (OSV News photo/courtesy Knights of Columbus)

The Archdiocese of Hartford is investigating a possible Eucharistic miracle at one of its parishes, where Communion hosts seemingly multiplied during a March 5 Sunday Mass.

Father Joseph Crowley, pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Thomaston, Connecticut, said in a YouTube livestream of his March 12 homily that an unnamed extraordinary minister of the Eucharist at the previous week's liturgy had begun to run out of Communion hosts -- only to find that "all of a sudden there (were) more hosts in the ciborium." The St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish is comprised of three church locations -- St. Thomas, Immaculate Conception and St. Casimir -- and the alleged multiplication of Communion hosts took place at St. Thomas. 

