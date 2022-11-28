Priest, deacons and religious have dedicated their lives to serving God’s people, but some have also taken the Creator’s finned, feathered and furry creations into their care providing for them, and receiving many blessings in return.
“My little dog is black with a little tuft of white hair on his neck,” said Very Rev. John Giel, vicar general and chancellor for canonical affairs in the Diocese of Orlando and pastor of St. Stephens Parish in Winter Springs, when asked about his curly canine, 12-year-old Buddy. “I call him a little priest dog. He is a sweetheart.”
People everywhere take in pets for one reason or the other. Some animals are adorable, cuddlesome and irresistible. Others are comforting and calming.
Speaking for myself, I rescued my first kitty cat, an American Shorthair out of compassion. I just happened to spot the sad-looking kitty in the cramped cage at PetSmart that partners with animal shelters to help homeless pets find loving homes. The feline had been abused, was aggressive and no one wanted to take her home.
The volunteers helping out there that day warned that she would be a handful for a beginner. My head said no, don’t do it. My heart said yes.
The volunteers gladly gave us a carrier and food, and once kitty and I arrived home, she was christened Boadicea after a British warrior queen.
Over the years, the queen of the house was a handful, but that old cat and I lived together for the next 20 years of life, and what I learned from her, one could never learn in a book. I experienced the companionship, unconditional love, devotion and joy that God’s little creatures can only bring.
For Very Rev. Giel, adopting his miniature French poodle was about rescuing the cute ball of fur with fluffy ears from a puppy mill sometimes called a factory farm for dogs. In many cases, the mills are primarily interested in profit and not on the health, comfort and welfare of the dogs they raise.
“He is the gentlest dog I have ever seen,” said Very Rev. Giel, who talks about his 12-year-old Buddy and the experiences they have had together much like a proud grandparent talks about their grandkids.
He said that Buddy has his own very distinct personality. “He never barks. He is a good little companion, and he is the most compassionate little dog I have ever seen.”
Several priests and deacons in Florida have four-legged companions waiting for them at home. One religious sister we talked to has a couple of fish that keep her company.
“They do not meow or bark or have to be taken out or have a litter box,” said Dominican Sister Maureen Cannon, a Scripture teacher at Ascension Parish in Melbourne, who took vows of consecrated life over 65 years ago.
Sister shared that her love for animals began when she was growing up. Her family took in a toy fox terrier that her brother brought home and named Lassie.
“My brother found Lassie in a cemetery,” she said. “She had a clothesline wrapped around her neck.”
Sister Cannon and her mother helped free Lassie of the line. “We told my brother that she was not a lassie,” she said. “We renamed him Laddie.”
Today, Sister Cannon cares for two Beta fish. A colorful freshwater species from Asia, the Beta is a popular variety known for its large pectoral fin that flares out and helps with swimming. “Fish are fascinating to watch,” said Sister Cannon. “They are quite and meditative.”
Red Baron is a beautiful male with striking red coloring and Blue Princess is a vibrant royal blue. Since the male and female are best kept in separate tanks, Sister Cannon’s finned friends live in different tanks on an entrance table in her living room.
“The fish are lively,” she said. “Sometimes, I think they get mad at me for neglecting them,” said Sister Cannon, who apparently has grown an attachment to her colorful pets she can only talk to and not pet or cuddle.
Father Glenn Lopez, parochial vicar at Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo adopted Toby, a Maltipoo, about two years ago from a family in Phoenix, Arizona. Toby, 8, is a mix between the gentle and playful Maltese and the active and smart Poodle.
“Toby is a very smart dog,” said Father Lopez, who explained that his clever canine is also a bit fussy about the people who come around him because of being abused and mistreated when he was a puppy.
“He can’t get rid of his past,” he said. “He likes small people. He likes women. He doesn’t like people wearing black.“
Growing up in rural Philippines, Father Lopez always had an animal to play with or tend to around the family’s house. His father was a physician and patients gave the family all sorts of gifts including animals in gratitude for medical care they were given.
“We had goats, pigs, turkeys, monkeys and geese,” he said.
Father Lopez’s first dog was Bingo. He was tragically killed when hit by a car. The family was devastated.
“We gave him a funeral,” said Father Lopez. “We had a procession and my dad led prayers. It was tragic for us kids.
“I believe there is a special place for them when they die. St. Francis nailed it when he said that God’s creatures are living and moving beings walking with us.”
Toby, a 24-pound bundle of fur, brings Father Lopez a ton of joy and companionship. “I love him,” he said. “It is nice to have Toby when life brings stress. He walks with me every afternoon. He sleeps with me and has his own pillow. He is very funny. He is the parish mascot, and is featured in many of our homilies.”
Father Tom Pringle serves as a parochial vicar at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Indialantic. A Florida native, he grew up with different breeds of dogs that his family took into the household.
“My first dog was Conway, a German Shepherd mix,” he said. “He was a really good dog. He set the love of dogs in motion for me.”
Conway unexpected died when Father Pringle was in fourth grade. Losing his beloved pet was deeply distressing for him. The loss took him a while to get over.
Time passed. When Father Pringle was in middle school, the family adopted Chip, a mischievous beagle.
“We picked Chip because he walked crooked. He was fast and would get out. He was a housedog, but when he went outside, he would climb up on a concrete bench and look inside the window.”
In 2005, after Hurricane Wilma, Molly, a Pitbull mix, showed up at the Pringle’s doorstep. She was lost and needed a home. “We took her in,” said Father Pringle.
Molly was a great addition to the family. “Chip and Molly were the best of friends,” said Father Pringle.
The years passed. All of the family dogs died at some point. Father Pringle says his pets hold a special place in his heart and that they were all about love and goodness. He believes that his pets are all in a special doggy heaven.
“I learned about pure, unconditional love from them,” he said. “I learned that unconditional love is the best thing you can have.
“Chip taught me the most. In middle school, I was bullied. He was my buddy. He was someone I could open up to and share with. He loved me.”
In August, Father Pringle adopted homeless Lincoln, part Labrador Retriever and part Black Mouth Cur, giving him a chance. Father Pringle says Lincoln is a medium-size dog weighing about 60 pounds. He is smart and loyal and very friendly and loving.
Father Pringle and Lincoln hit it off right from the start and obviously the two will share a lot of experiences along their new journey together.
“There is a reason they say dogs are man’s best friend,” said Father Pringle making a wonderful point. “God created them, and all creation is good. They love us no matter what. They just want to be there with us.”
