BASILIAN-NUN-UKRAINE

Basilian Sister Teodora Kopyn is seen March 24, 2023, at the food pantry she operates on her province's Jenkintown, Pa., campus. The Ukrainian native, who arrived in the U.S. in 2013, has dedicated herself to serving some of the Philadelphia area's most vulnerable populations, including those experiencing addiction and homelessness. (OSV News photo/Gina Christian)

A Basilian sister from Ukraine is caring for some of Philadelphia's most vulnerable populations, driven halfway across the globe by what one colleague calls her "restless love of the poor."

"Whatever we have here, we give out," Sister Teodora Kopyn told OSV News as she recently distributed boxes of groceries from one of the Philadelphia-area food pantries she operates.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.