Within a challenging intellectual and deeply spiritual presentation at the Space Coast Alliance of Small Christian Communities Morning of Reflection held at Ascension Parish in Melbourne, October 30, presenter, Father Ben Berinti C.Pp.S, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Melbourne Beach gleefully encouraged participants to see Jesus' masterful use of social and religious customs to offer an alternative way of being together in God's kingdom.

PALM BAY  |  While July 4th is a day people celebrate freedom, the Church takes the entire month of July to celebrate the Precious Blood, which reminds Catholics about God’s great love and mercy given through the gift of his son, who shed his blood to set people free from sin.

“God chose the sign of blood, because no other sign is so eloquent to express the supreme love of life given for others,” said Pope Francis, who has talked about the precious blood of Jesus on numerous occasions.

