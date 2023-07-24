PALM BAY | While July 4th is a day people celebrate freedom, the Church takes the entire month of July to celebrate the Precious Blood, which reminds Catholics about God’s great love and mercy given through the gift of his son, who shed his blood to set people free from sin.
“God chose the sign of blood, because no other sign is so eloquent to express the supreme love of life given for others,” said Pope Francis, who has talked about the precious blood of Jesus on numerous occasions.
“The blood of Christ is renewed at every celebration of the Eucharist, when together with the body of Christ, his precious blood is made present at the words of consecration,” Pope Francis said reminding all of Christ’s presence and desire to be with his people.
Father Ben Berinti, pastor at both Immaculate Conception in Melbourne Beach and St. Joseph in Palm Bay, has devoted his entire life witnessing to the spirituality of the most precious blood. Ordained June 22, 1985, Father Berinti is celebrating 38 years as a priest of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood.
The congregation, small in numbers, was established in 1815, in Italy by St. Gaspar del Bufalo. Today, 550 priest and religious brothers of the congregation serve in 20 different countries around the world in teaching, preaching and parish ministries and in the mission of “building community and walking in solidarity with those who suffer and seek reconciliation,” according to the congregation website.
For July, the month of the Precious Blood, Father Berinti suggested people read Sacred Scripture to get a deeper insight of the great gift and power of the precious blood.
“St. Gaspar del Bufalo, the founder of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, understood the power of the blood of Christ to bring about healing and reconciliation for all of humanity, and even, as we would say today, for all of creation,” said Father Berinti.
He wrote special bulletin articles for his parishioners to help them better prepare for the month and suggested readings.
“I always direct people to reflect upon some of the following scripture passages, for they capture the breadth of ways the shedding of Christ’s blood empowers us for mission as disciples of Jesus."
Those verses Father Berinti suggests include:
• Ex 24:6-8;
• Lk 22:39-46 and Lk 22:19-20;
• Rom 5:8-9;
• Eph 2:13-14;
• Jn 6:25-71;
• Heb 10:19-23 and Heb 13:11-13; and
• Rev 7:13-14.
The pastor is also reintroducing receiving the consecrated wine from the chalice at weekend Masses at St. Joseph. The opportunity for parishioners to receive the wine changed to Christ blood at communion stopped in parishes during the COVID years due to tight restrictions.
“We are preparing the community for this wonderful gift of the Eucharist to help people reflect on the power of receiving the chalice,” he said.
Turning to Scripture, Father Berinti also suggests that people read St. Paul’s second letter to the Corinthians (5:20) where the great preaching saint is talking about reconciliation and God’s call to serve as ministers of reconciliation, as “ambassadors for Christ.”
“This to me is the mission given to all the baptized, but especially to us as Missionaries of the Precious Blood—that is, to be ambassadors of reconciliation, therefore, ambassadors of God’s generous hospitality, welcoming those who are “far off,” inviting people to life in the Church, the body of Christ,” said Father Berinti.
Born in Pittsburgh, Father Berinti felt God gently calling him to serve when he was only five years old. His story definitely pulls at the heart strings.
"Although my early childhood was filled with long Saturdays spent tromping through the woods looking for arrowheads and locating sites to erect tree forts; playing with Colorforms and puzzles and Tonka trucks; reenacting western gun fights, decked out in my cowboy hat and six-shooters; and extended summer nights of whiffle ball and kick ball games — my favorite thing to 'play' was being a priest,” he said.
The story goes that he would beckon his family members together to minister to them, and they went along with it knowing that little Ben was playing and didn’t know what being a priest was all about back then, or did he?
“From using Necco wafer candies for 'holy communion' to forcing my family members to attend my 'Masses,' usually held in the living room or in our basement game room — I started imagining myself as a priest, started role-playing the part, and as the years went by, the vocation to priesthood just seemed like what I was meant to live,” he said.
“To continue to serve in ministry is a joy,” he told the Florida Catholic. “Even with all its challenges, it’s a joy to serve.”
Here in the United States, Missionaries of the Precious Blood are found in parishes located in California, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and Missouri. Florida is blessed with a small community in the Diocese of Orlando.
In addition to serving as a pastor, Father Berinti, a teacher, has served as a university professor, dean of Catholic campus ministry, lay ministry formation director, mission and retreat preacher and seminary formation director. He writes a column called Sunday Word for the Florida Catholic and works with Divine Mercy Catholic radio in Melbourne.
“The one common thread through all these ministries and the life I have led as a Missionary of Precious Blood, what truly identifies the joy of my vocation, is to be able to be present to God’s people in very ordinary ways,” he said.
“I am not embarrassed to say that my life has not been exceptional. I have no dramatic or intriguing story of conversion to tell. Only the joy of being set down smack dab in the middle of daily life with real people trying to find ways to answer the call of Christ to the fullness of life he offers,” he said.
“The blood of Christ is all about LIFE…there is life in the Blood. And so, as a missionary of the Precious Blood, I am called to lift up life and the saving work of Christ rather than to judge, criticize, offer a negative outlook, lament how terrible the world is, etc. I am called to be a positive force for life and growth, to be a person of hope and encouragement.”
All are encouraged to reflect on the blood of Jesus this month, and to be especially respectful in the Lord’s house and at Mass especially during the consecration when the Lord’s body and blood are at the altar.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of the Diocese of Palm Beach explained in one of his Florida Catholic columns that “the blood of Christ knows no boundaries in regard to all men and women created in God’s image and likeness. It is poured forth for all that we might be set free and know the fullness of the meaning of life. It is only this freedom which is the foundation for a happy life as well as the foundation for a true and just society.”
Prayer from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops
Let us pray.
O God, who by the Precious Blood of your Only Begotten Son
have redeemed the whole world,
preserve in us the work of your mercy,
so that, ever honoring the mystery of our salvation,
we may merit to obtain its fruits.
Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.